More than a trillion taxpayer infrastructure dollars just got doled out in Washington, and guess who’s standing at the very end of the line? That’s right: New Hampshire. Incredibly, the Granite State’s four representatives in Congress are crowing about this as if it were some kind of glorious achievement.
Only in a world that awards “participation trophies” could politicians have the chutzpah to brag about a dead-last place finish! All four of New Hampshire’s federal legislators are part of the majority in each house; their party also controls the White House, and 50th out of 50 states is the best they could do?
Meanwhile, Vermont, with fewer than half as many people, got more infrastructure money than New Hampshire. On a per capita basis, Vermont received more than double what our Congressional representatives brought home to the Granite State. And this is after our legislators provided critical votes needed to pass the legislation.
The power brokers on Capitol Hill know that our representatives will vote for anything they’re told to, so leadership in Congress doesn’t bother doing what’s right for New Hampshire. The very least our legislators could do is to refrain from boasting about such a pathetic result.
And yet, when the trillion-dollar bill comes due for payment, Washington will tell us Granite Staters that it’s our civic duty to pay our “fair share.” No doubt our Congressional representatives will nod their heads in agreement — and ask for another trophy.
RICHARD MERKT
Westmoreland
