Google can be a harsh mistress.
One day you might be sitting at the computer just like I was, sipping a morning coffee, searching for, well, whatever it is you’re searching for, and then you trip right over it: an obituary.
He’s someone with the same last name as a long-ago friend. They would be close in age now. He even grew up in the same city as my friend, Tommy. Could they be related? And then ...
“... he was pre-deceased by a brother, Thomas.”
Google be damned.
1875
Feeling fine in the morning, dead by sundown. A pair of fresh graves lies a short way off the rutted Wyoming trail.
Nothing so romantic as death by gunshot or rattlesnake here. Cholera.
“Don’t drink from the river. Wait until we get to a fresh stream.”
“But it’s hot!”
These graves are not dug, they’re just sad piles of rocks. Two precious boards are pried loose from a wagon and hastily etched with names, dates, maybe a psalm.
A woman quietly sifts through ownerless belongings.
Confused children are shooed back into the wagon. Oxen snort. Tired wheels creak to an uncertain horizon.
Wind.
1975, a short tall tale
What do you remember about people you haven’t seen in 45 years? I can’t even remember how Mary and Tommy met.
What I do remember is that Mary was tiny — just five feet and a penny? No, more like five feet and a mile.
Although we both worked for the same department store in a busy New Jersey mall, we toiled in vastly different worlds.
I earned my check unloading trucks from the store’s distribution centers, days spent underground in an exhaust-filled tunnel. With no heat in winter, no air-conditioning in summer — and no sun ever — I was a troll.
Mary, meanwhile, had THE coolest job in the house: a clerk in the record department. (It was still mostly vinyl — the store’s buyers were stubbornly dubious about those new-fangled cassettes). And she even had windows. She was a princess.
On a typical day when I came up for a glimpse of daylight, Mary might lament, “Rick, I’m doomed!” and then tell all about the department manager who scolded her to “Turn it down a bit more, Miss.” Or a perceived make-up or fashion fail that nobody else would ever notice. Or, oh my god, a zit. I pictured her leaving home each morning in a frumpy dress — she was just 18, the only child of strict German parents — only to emerge from the store’s ladies room moments before the mall opened, dressed to the nines.
(We quietly joked that her trademark platform shoes DID add a much-needed 20 percent to her height.)
On the other hand, her fiancé, Tommy, towered well above my six-foot frame. He was a serious, intense, eye-contact kind of guy — quick to smile if you gave him a reason, quick to frown if you didn’t.
Tommy came from a large family, growing up right across the Hudson River from Manhattan. He had just enlisted in the Air Force. America had recently shut the door on the Vietnam War and there were thankfully no new wars in sight. Tommy would make sure of that.
No, Mary and Tommy had absolutely nothing in common — except, of course, that their wedding day was rapidly approaching ...
...
June thunderstorms power-washed the suburbs on a magical night just a month before the wedding. A bunch of us went bar-hopping, more like puddle-hopping. At each stop, Tommy picked Mary up and quickly whisked her inside. All of us were laughing — and drenched. But The Princess’s feet were dry.
...
Gathered at a friend’s apartment, sitting inside, sitting outside, the summer blockbuster was the ONLY thing that everyone could talk about.
No, not tomorrow’s wedding. “Jaws.”
“... so he cuts open the shark and pulls out a license plate! ...”
“... you could see the smell! ... ha ha ha ha ...”
“ ‘… uh ... we’re gonna need a bigger boat’ … bwa ha ha ha haaa! …”
Weekend plans at the Jersey shore were being furiously reconsidered, but we kept joking nervously ...
“… and, oh my God, when they dive under the boat and that guy’s eye is floating out of its socket …”
“Eeeeeeeeeww!”
...
Following the sunny, late afternoon ceremony, more thunderstorms lash outside as the evening reception begins.
A flash, a roar, the power cut, darkness, the music stops ... until a sweet tenor voice lights up the room again. What did that gentleman sing? “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling?” We all laugh and clap.
The lights eventually come back on, but that’s not important.
...
Sunset brings a sudden squall.
A fitful burst of hail clatters against a highway sign, and then the skies just as rapidly clear. A lone truck roars past, red tail lights retreat into the desert twilight.
Weathered boards lie askew among piles of rocks just off the highway. Worn grooves on the boards have filled with hardened sand.
The truck’s exhaust faintly echoes.
A thin crescent moon drops into a distant cloud.
Postscript
The newlyweds got an apartment just outside of Philadelphia, close to Fort Dix, where Tommy was stationed. On a sweltering August Saturday, just weeks after their wedding, I detoured inland from the Jersey Shore (“Jaws” be damned!) for a surprise visit.
Then that fall we played tourist one Indian summer afternoon in Philadelphia.
That was the last time I ever saw Mary and Tommy. 1975.
There must have been a letter or two following my move to New Hampshire; then years spiraled into decades.
A tired verse of cowboy wisdom reeks of cheap whiskey: In a short time this will be a long time ago.
I have no piles of rocks, no broken, weathered boards. Just a name tersely mentioned in a brother’s obituary. I eventually found an online tribute, dated six years ago: Tommy’s name and an Air Force insignia.
Nothing more.
There was no mention at all of Mary.
I wasn’t even looking for Tommy. Maybe he found me. But now, Google be damned, where is Mary?