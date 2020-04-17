We are a nation at war. Not with the novel coronavirus, though that presents an emergency on the scale of a war. No, this is a civil war, between not the North and the South, but the left and the right. And nowhere is this more apparent than in our elections.
Both Democrats and Republicans have for ages tried to gain an electoral advantage by rigging the voting system in their favor. The old Jim Crow laws of the South were used to disenfranchise blacks, keeping Southern Democrats, and later, Republicans, in power. Gerrymandering has been rampant across the nation, including here in New Hampshire.
And the rallying cry on the right for the past several elections has been “voter fraud!” Although it’s by far the most overhyped threat to our election process, and would be the least-effective method of trying to influence a race, Republicans have been using the notion that liberal voters are “stealing” votes — by pretending to live where they don’t or by assuming the identity of someone who isn’t voting — to systematically enact laws that make it harder for minorities and others to vote.
The latest battle in this war — coincidentally sparked by the coronavirus pandemic — is the worry over physically voting at polling stations come September’s primaries and November’s general election. That’s led to a call far and wide for states like New Hampshire, that don’t allow most voting to occur by mail, to pass laws that would allow it. Essentially, those calls are seeking absentee voting at will, for anyone who chooses it, instead of restricting that process to those who can’t go to the polls because of illness, work or other sanctioned excuses.
In the Granite State, those fears were largely put to rest last week when the governor, attorney general and secretary of state all made clear that anyone who fears voting in person can obtain an absentee ballot this coming fall. It was a decisive and welcome step from a trio with, to varying degrees, a checkered past on the issue of voting rights.
Since before he was governor, Chris Sununu has been playing up fears of voter fraud, setting the table for actions meant to erect hurdles to those likely to vote for Democrats. As a gubernatorial candidate in 2016, he famously alleged to a Boston radio host that “busloads” of Bay Staters regularly traveled to the Granite State on election days to fraudulently vote in New Hampshire elections, because of this state’s same-day registration law. Sununu backed away from that claim after longtime Secretary of State Bill Gardner made clear New Hampshire has had no issue with voter fraud.
That didn’t stop Sununu from making it a priority, once elected, to see that the state’s voting laws were rewritten. He signed two bills, passed along party lines, that would each work to make it harder for college students and other likely Democratic voters to register and cast their ballots. Both Senate Bill 3 and House Bill 1264 are still tied up in courts. SB3 was recently ruled unconstitutional by a Hillsborough County Superior Court judge. The judge noted, as we have several times, that the law, while not banning voters in certain groups — largely college students and lower-income residents who can ill-afford to register a car and obtain a New Hampshire driver’s license — instead dissuades them from even showing up at the polls by making the voting law so muddied and threatening that many would find it not worth their while.
The effects of HB 1264 are so confusing that state elections officials admitted last year they didn’t know what it would effectively do. Also challenged in the courts, it baffled even a federal judge, who has asked the state Supreme Court for an opinion on its effects.
Discouragingly, Gardner has supported both bills, contending they are simply wise efforts to “tighten” election security, even while still insisting the state’s elections, which he oversees, are airtight.
As HB 1264 was making its way through the Legislature, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald’s office labeled it unconstitutional. Then MacDonald reversed course, without explanation, giving the bill the go-ahead.
Thus there were understandably worries the three would oppose the idea of expanding absentee voting. It was good to see them so stridently announce that all Granite State voters have that right.
Still, there are some caveats. Their statements seem reliant on the governor’s declared state of emergency due to the virus. Because of that emergency situation, it would seem the allowance being made for voters this fall would not apply moving forward. Thus, legislation enabling future voting by mail may still be wise.
In the meantime, it’s also incumbent upon Gardner’s office to ensure local elections officials are prepared to distribute, collect and count what’s certain to be a huge increase in absentee ballots this fall, and to aggressively publicize to all voters the availability of voting by mail well in advance of the elections.