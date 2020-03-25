In the relatively recent time in which the federal government has woken up to the seriousness of the coronavirus spread, it has been encouraging to see President Trump and Congress acting with unusual speed to agree on spending and other measures to meet the public health and financial crisis that risks overwhelming the nation’s health-care system and grinding the economy to a halt.
There’s no question emergency measures are needed. Still, the effort in this region and so many other parts of the country to implement the social-distancing imperatives being urged or mandated by officials in the effort to contain the spread of the virus underscores a long obvious need that, so far, appears likely to remain unaddressed — the need for reliable broadband service in more rural areas.
This is not a new concern. Politicians at all levels have been calling for action to address the so-called digital divide, which leaves rural and poorer areas lagging on the Internet access curve. In this area, even parts of Keene lack adequate service, as service providers are reluctant to extend affordable high-speed connectivity to those neighborhoods due to insufficient return on the investment required. And the problem is only worse in the surrounding, less concentrated towns.
There has been some progress. Thanks to state legislation enacted last year that was authored by Sen. Jay Kahn of Keene, there is now the opportunity for municipalities to work with providers in bonding the investment. That’s led Chesterfield to the point of rolling out enhanced broadband access, and other area towns also have plans in the works to do so.
As promising as those state-enabled developments are, they are cumbersome and could use a further boost from the federal government, a need made more acutely obvious during the current public-health crisis. Federal, state and local officials are all urging businesses to have their employees work from home whenever possible, but inadequate Internet access makes that a challenge for many in the region and no doubt in many other parts of the country. In our own case, for example, we are having as many staff work remotely as possible. For those who regularly work on data-heavy files, such as page layout editors and graphic designers, however, keeping up when the pipeline is clogged can be challenging, and others working remotely from bandwidth-starved areas are no doubt experiencing similar frustrations.
This also limits the statewide and regional efforts to conduct remote learning while schools remain closed as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. In the current difficult circumstances, schools surely are striving to assure an appropriate education experience for all their students. Nevertheless, the more limited bandwidth available to some students throughout the various districts inevitably means teaching less effectively to the lowest technologically enabled common denominator.
And another part of the coronavirus response being urged by officials is for individuals to consult with doctors and providers by using telemedicine whenever possible. The goal is to reduce the burden on medical providers and their supplies and to help prevent spread of the virus. Yet this, too, is less effective and, in some cases, not possible in locations with limited Internet bandwidth.
At some point — and we all hope sooner than later — the pandemic will pass, and employees will return to their workplaces, students will be back in school and hospital and health clinic operations will return to normal. That may remove the immediate health-crisis rationale for stepped-up federal effort to assure broadband access in areas where market forces are keeping it out. But the constricting effect of inadequate broadband access on telecommuting, remote learning and telemedicine has only been made more evident by the pandemic and needs to be addressed if rural and poorer parts of the country are to keep up even in more normal times.