A week ago, two of the most high-powered college conferences in the country made the difficult, but correct, choice — to postpone their fall sports seasons, including billion-dollar revenue maker college football, in light of the risk involved to the athletes and staff involved.
The Big 10 and PAC 12 were, like the other major conferences, under intense financial and political pressure to go ahead with football this fall. The NCAA had said it would “allow” play and leave the specific decisions to the colleges and conferences. Many smaller conferences — including the Little East and Northeast 10, which include Keene State and Franklin Pierce University, respectively — had put off fall sports weeks ago.
The players are outraged. These teens and early twentysomethings are, in many cases, in college solely for the opportunity to play football; even those primarily seeking an education are drawn by the game, the competition, the camaraderie. After all, they’re healthy — in better physical shape than 99 percent of Americans.
While players are indeed in impressive shape, they’re often coached by at-risk older adults, who also make up many of the other staff needed to run major college football programs. And these players will then bring any virus they contract to classes, to their homes, everywhere they go, even while displaying no symptoms.
Further, the idea that 20-year-old athletes are immune to the lasting effects of the virus is vastly overblown. They are in an age group that dies from the disease less frequently than others, but that is not the whole story. One of the reasons that emerged for the Big 10’s vote to postpone the season is that at least five athletes in the conference who had previously tested positive for the virus had contracted myocarditis, which, the Mayo Clinic notes, “can weaken the heart, which can lead to heart failure, abnormal heartbeat, and sudden death. Symptoms include chest pain, abnormal heartbeat, and shortness of breath.” It is what Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, 23, suffered after contracting the virus in June, leading to an abrupt end to his season.
Given that potential and that of other known effects of COVID-19 — such as blood clots, memory loss, stroke and lung scarring — putting young athletes into stressful and physically taxing contests in which they MUST come in contact, while sweating, shouting, breathing hard, even bleeding, is a poor choice.
Which brings us to the Monadnock Regional School District, which last week voted to allow the fall high school sports season (and other extracurricular activities) to go on, with a slight delay.
Given that the huge financial stake faced by those FBS football programs doesn’t exist in New Hampshire Division II, and that the players involved are mostly still minors, it’s a puzzling choice. No other area school district has announced it will play this fall. While the NHIAA, like the NCAA, has said “it’s OK to play, but you decide,” there is no pressing need to do so beyond that some people want it to happen.
Apparently, enough of those people inhabit school board seats that Monadnock will go ahead and put its students at “risk.” Note the varied dynamics of different sports place that risk in a wide range. It’s not hard to see students bass fishing or golfing with proper precautions. Soccer, field hockey and volleyball involve much closer contact. And football? We see no way to effectively protect the players, short of full body suits. Even with masks and/or face shields, like their college counterparts, they will sweat and breathe and grunt and bleed all over each other. And spread the virus, if it appears.
The school board’s major arguments for playing sports this fall, appeared to be that competing in sports is a major incentive for some students to attend school and complete schoolwork, although board member Eric Stanley also stated: “If we don’t make an effort to have sports, we will truly destroy sports for our community.” We don’t know what the thinking is behind that statement, since sports would likely be added back into the mix as soon as it’s safe to do so. It’s hard to envision the entire district simply losing interest in sports over a few months or a year.
Professional sports are able to commence only because the teams are able to isolate themselves, in some cases, and test daily for the virus in all cases. Local high schools don’t have that advantage.
Yes, it’s been a long, draining slog since the coronavirus pandemic hit. It’s inconvenient and boring and for many of us, opportunities have been pulled away because of the need to fight the spread of this virus. Postponing, or even shutting down, high school sports would add to that.
But it’s the right decision to make. Because if even one Monadnock student is left with scarred lungs or myocarditis — or worse — in exchange for the handful of contests the school might be able to schedule, that’s far too high a price to pay.