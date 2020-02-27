It hardly comes as a surprise that New Hampshire’s process for inspecting restaurants and other eating establishments is resource starved. What is eye-opening is the arbitrary role geography and other factors play in how frequently eateries are inspected for compliance with food-safety requirements.
Following a deep dive into state and local inspection records and processes, The Sentinel’s Paul Cuno-Booth found the N.H. Food Protection Service in many cases inspects restaurants less frequently than do some of the state’s larger communities that conduct their own inspections.
In Keene, the only self-inspecting community in the Monadnock Region, the city’s inspectors must visit each establishment at least annually and, if possible, they “try and get in twice a year,” according to city building and health officer John Rogers. The state, however, has adopted a tiered inspection requirement based on risk. As result, restaurants with less than 200 seats must be inspected by the state every two years, while those exceeding that capacity are to be inspected every nine months. Curious indeed, then, that area diners heading out for a meal can do so in a small diner or restaurant outside of Keene that may well have been inspected only once during a period in which a similar eatery within the city limits might have been inspected four times.
This of course does not mean that any restaurant or other eating establishment that’s not in Keene or any of the other 14 self-inspecting municipalities is not operating up to mandated standards. But it’s clear the Food Protection Service transitioned in 2016 to the risk-based tiered system because it lacked the staff resources to meet its prior goal of visiting each establishment once a year and, overall, the agency is relying heavily on businesses in the towns it’s responsible for inspecting to self-regulate. Under the circumstances, the adaptations the agency has made in its approach to assuring standards are met makes some sense if the state won’t provide additional staff. For example, there are new requirements that food establishments have a certified food protection manager on staff. The result, according to agency administrator Colleen Smith, has been improved food-safety compliance and reduced risk of food-borne illness.
Even with the tiered, risk-based system, though, it was startling that the review of public data also showed that some eight of the 240 eating establishments in Cheshire County, outside of Keene, had not been inspected by the state at all since 2015 or earlier. Most fall on the state agency’s lower-risk end of the spectrum and, Smith says, present particular challenges because they have irregular operating hours, such as a seasonal destination or a bed-and-breakfast open only on weekends.
Again, the absence of an inspection does not mean any establishment is not operating up to mandated health codes. Nevertheless, periodic inspections can help identify safety practices that might become a significant health problem if left undiscovered. The most sensible approach would be for the state to fund additional resources to shore up staffing. Short of that, there may be some additional steps the agency could take, such as altering staff work schedules to better enable inspections of weekend or other limited-hour businesses that seem to be slipping through the cracks.
But the state is rolling the dice in its oversight of food establishments that varies rather arbitrarily by location and the perceived risk that they’re properly self-regulating. As Brian Norder, a Vermont-based food safety consultant warned, “You can trust that operations are doing a good job, but you have to, as some point, verify they’re doing it.”