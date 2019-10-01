Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, in just a few words last month, told us everything we need to know about his possible U.S. Senate campaign in New Hampshire.
“I have no obligation to be honest with the media,” the Windham resident told the House Judiciary Committee on Sept. 17, under questioning about why he lied to MSNBC about President Trump asking him to push former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to stop the Mueller investigation.
What Lewandowski didn’t say, but is implicit in his outrageous statement, is that by extension, he feels no obligation to tell the American public the truth either, or, for that matter, Republican voters. Maybe Lewandowski should consider a simplified bumper sticker for his potential campaign for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate:
“Lewandowski: No obligation to be honest.”
Covers it all, doesn’t it?
Lewandowski has been many things, but largely a lightning rod for contempt from Democrats since he first led Trump’s successful campaign, though he was dismissed before the end of it. Brash, cocky, arrogant, he continues to orbit Trump like a bad moon, rising just often enough to mock the president’s opponents and boost his own ego and career. Consider that during a 10-minute break during the House hearing he tweeted the following:
“New website just launched to help a potential senate run. Sign up now!”
Attached was a link to his website, and just a few hours before, he had filed paperwork for a new New Hampshire-based super-PAC named “Stand With Corey.”
This would all be humorous if it wasn’t so damaging to what is already a wounded democracy, made so by conduct by the president and his administration that made inevitable what will be a wrenching impeachment process for the country.
Lewandowski managed during most of the House hearing to embarrass committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and his fellow Democrats by, among other tactics, asking that statements from the Mueller report be read to him. Lewandowski admits he never read the report, which should give everyone enough evidence as to his insincerity in appearing in front of the committee.
For the most part, Democrats on the committee mostly fumbled Lewandowski’s more than five-hour appearance. Their ham-handed efforts were partially rescued by Barry Berke, one of their lawyers, who showed a video of Lewandowski telling MSNBC host Ari Melber he couldn’t remember Trump ever asking him to get involved with Sessions. It went like this:
BERKE: Did you hear that, sir? That’s you saying on MSNBC, you “don’t ever remember the president ever asking you to get involved with Jeff Sessions or the Department of Justice in any way, shape or form.” That wasn’t true, was it sir?
LEWANDOWSKI: I have no obligation to be honest with the media because they’re just as dishonest as anybody else.
BERKE: So, you’re admitting, sir, you were not being truthful?
LEWANDOWSKI: My interview with Ari Melber ... can be interpreted any way you like.
What New Hampshire Republicans should interpret and understand is Lewandowski’s willingness to be untruthful. Period. You can’t say “I’ll lie to the media, but I won’t lie to you, the voters,” though that does sound rather Trumpian.
Presumably, Lewandowski did tell Robert Mueller the truth, that Trump indeed asked him to pressure Sessions into dropping the Mueller investigation. Lewandowski is smart enough to know lying to a prosecutor holding the anvil of perjury over one’s head is rather dangerous.
Lewandowski told investigators that right after Trump asked him in June 2017 to talk to Sessions, he and his family went on vacation. Nothing like a trip to the beach to clear one’s mind and decide not to follow up with Sessions; that perhaps doing so would be just another way Trump would be just another way of interfering with Mueller’s work. Or that doing so would put in jeopardy Lewandowski’s future.
Something else should be clear to Lewandowski if he now stages a Senate run in New Hampshire: Republicans will, honestly, have no reason to believe anything he says is true.