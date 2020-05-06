Every parent knows schools and daycares are the most turbo-charged environments for any contagious health problem. As the reality of an impending pandemic set in back in March, school districts quickly realized they needed to close school buildings at all levels of education.
It was a situation into which far too little planning had previously gone, but districts across America, including here in the Monadnock Region, quickly adapted to a remote-learning routine. Internet providers assisted with connections; food pantries and other volunteers began providing low-income families with the meals their children would normally have received in school; and everyone directly involved — from teachers and staff to parents to the students themselves — made the effort to transition from in-classroom education to school-less schooling.
It was a rather impressive shift on the fly, and within weeks, the move was being praised near and far. It truly has opened eyes, and minds, to what’s possible though innovation.
But weeks later, the adrenaline of adapting quickly under pressure has faded and reality has set in. We’ve heard a little more about the challenges of the situation, as most of the area’s school districts have opted to end the school year early. Friday, Fall Mountain became the latest to announce an early end to the year.
The first in the area to pull the plug was the Monadnock Regional School District. Superintendent Lisa Witte, in a Facebook post, noted: “Trying to shift learning modes mid-school year, in the midst of a pandemic that brings a very real set of stressors to everyone in the community, makes balancing all of this difficult for everyone.”
In other words, there are problems, perhaps because not enough time was available to properly plan and take the necessary steps for such a move.
Really, it’s no shock that things haven’t gone perfectly smoothly. Even with much more advance warning and planning, there are some issues that can’t be easily solved in moving away from classroom-based education. Beyond the most obvious, which is everyone having the same reliable Internet access, there’s the difficulty in getting extra help for students struggling with assignments. There’s the nutrition issue mentioned above — hungry students and those who lack proper nutrition don’t learn as effectively, studies have shown. And students now necessarily must spend multiple hours at a time online, rather than having the chance to move about and refocus their attention.
Then there’s the socialization a school environment affords; peer-to-peer interaction. And the loss of sports and other extracurricular activities. There’s the lack of direct supervision. A parent might be available to keep the student on task, but maybe not. And one of the biggest problems, apparent right from the start, was that remote schooling just makes it easier for children at risk of absenteeism to tune out. Students nationally have also reported having a harder time concentrating, whether because of the lack of structure or simply because there are so many distractions at home.
That school is ending early for many districts shouldn’t be an issue. After all, just as the state has pushed for “competency-based” learning in assessing student success over attendance and completion of assignments, the number of hours of actual schooling ought not to be the main criterion for determining the success of the school year. More important is that the students have learned what was necessary during the year. In any case, those districts shutting down all say they’ll reach the state’s minimum required hours.
However, as the school year winds down, educators will have the time they need to figure out what a similar remote system of learning should include, if needed again. There’s no guarantee the virus will be under control by the fall; in fact, it’s highly unlikely.
Between now and then, officials have the opportunity to solve some of the issues and find that better balance Witte alluded to.