If the Keene School District has the money to pay its hourly staff through the school year, should it commit to do so, even if there isn’t enough work to keep them all busy? That was the question the Keene Board of Education wrestled with — and ultimately answered correctly — at an emergency meeting it held last week.
With the Keene schools closed and remote learning now mandated for the remainder of the school year, there is increasingly less work to be done by hourly workers — largely tutors, cafeteria and custodial workers and paraprofessionals — many of whose jobs cannot be performed remotely. Since the beginning of April, the district has been finding alternative duties for those who want them. Those opportunities may be drying up as time passes, and the board expressed conflicting emotions about how to address the situation.
Clearly, the board hopes the district can do the right thing and avoid furloughs of its hourly staff. But the board must also be sensitive to issues that would be raised if employees were to be paid when there is no work for them. Surely taxpayers, many of whom are facing their own financial struggles during the current COVID-19 shutdown of the economy, would bridle at paying staff for doing nothing.
In the end, the board took two sensible steps, acting prudently amidst the current economic uncertainty as a responsible employer and financial steward. First, it reversed its motion adopted at a prior meeting authorizing continued payments to hourly workers who accepted alternative work assignments. This was in the staff’s interest, as it resulted from legal advice that the motion, if not rescinded, might adversely affect eligibility for unemployment benefits that might be available to employees preferring to be furloughed. Indeed, board Chairman George Downing reported there was no consensus among tutors as to whether they would prefer to be furloughed and go on unemployment rather than perform alternative duties, and chief financial officer Tim Ruehr reported similar sentiment among other hourly staff.
Then, the board chose simply not to commit to paying hourly employees through the remainder of the school year, in effect leaving it to the administration to determine whether and when it might be in the district’s best interest to furlough employees if work alternatives have run out. In so doing, the board avoided having to address perceived inequities among the district’s employee groups if some, but not all, were getting paid for doing no work.
The decision is of course difficult for the hourly employees, who now face the uncertainty so many are facing amidst the widespread employment insecurity of these uncertain times. Perhaps they can take heart, at least for now, from an email Superintendent Robert Malay sent to employees reiterating the district’s commitment to finding alternative work for those who want it and to giving as much advance notice as possible if “there [comes] a time when there is no longer work that needs to be done.”
Even if right, the board’s case for not spending taxpayer funds unnecessarily during tough times would be strengthened considerably if it could make a more tangible commitment to taxpayers that any funds not spent as a result of any furloughs will in fact come back to taxpayers. Before voting at last week’s meeting, the board was advised by Ruehr that any surplus at year-end would carry forward as a revenue item into next year’s budget and thus serve to reduce taxes needing to be raised. The issue of whether taxpayers actually see a benefit from a year-end surplus, however, has long been vexing in New Hampshire. Too often in the past school boards have taken advantage of a surplus by either finding other ways to spend it before the current year’s books are closed or to increase spending in the next year’s budget that reduces the taxpayer benefit of a surplus carryover.
These are extraordinary times and the board’s decision to preserve the district’s flexibility to implement furloughs was a prudent one. Given the extraordinary hardship many taxpayers are now facing, if furloughs result, the board should make an extraordinary effort to quantify any resulting savings and to demonstrate that they will in fact benefit taxpayers.