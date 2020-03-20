He arrived at then-Foxboro Stadium to a team coming off yet another losing record. He was tall and handsome, with a powerful arm. He and his hall-of-fame coach quickly turned around those losing ways and brought the team to the Super Bowl. The Kraft family put its trust in the man under center, who was chosen to lead the team into a new era of success.
Then, in 2001, Drew Bledsoe got hurt, and along came an afterthought — a sixth-round pick chosen 199th in the 2000 draft — to fill in. Not much was expected of him; many fans and sports pundits wondered why he, the team’s fourth QB on the depth chart, even got the nod.
In the end, though, Tom Brady did OK. He won the Super Bowl and kept the starting gig, never looking back.
It’s been 20 years since he joined the Patriots, and 19 since he took the helm of the offense under Bill Belichick. In that time, the team went to a record nine Super Bowls, winning a record-tying six. Moreover, the team redefined what it means to be a sports “dynasty,” contending for a championship seemingly every year. In fact, aside from the year Brady was injured in the first game of the season, the team failed to make the playoffs only once, his second as a starter.
Brady himself racked up plenty of records, awards, achievements and memorable moments. He’s won three NFL MVP awards, and four Super Bowl MVPs. He’s the only player in league history to have appeared in nine Super Bowls, and to earnsix rings. He’s been named sportsman of the year, athlete of the year, NFL player of the decade. He was never the flashiest at his position. All he did was win, more than any quarterback in history.
He was at the center of one of sports’ great scandals, Deflategate, and at the very least on the periphery of another, Spygate. His supporters say he was culpable in neither, and that Deflategate, by far the biggest mark against him, was manufactured by the league to punish the team overall. But he shouldered a four-game suspension over it, nonetheless, and returned to lead the team to — yes — another championship.
On the field, he was known widely as one of the least athletic players, by NFL standards. But that hardly seemed to matter, because he was just as well-known for his intelligence, work ethic and competitive fire. In 2016 he led the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time against the Atlanta Falcons. That surpassed what had been the greatest such comeback — which Brady led against the Seattle Seahawks two years earlier.
Off-field, he was unfailingly polite and open, even while never seeming to reveal anything about the team or his role. He married a supermodel and started his own brand, built around his own personal longevity and excellence. He’s been the subject of documentary films, countless books, shows and articles, and endless speculation.
During the past few years that speculation only grew. How could such titans of the game as Brady and Belichick continue to work together? Who was really the one to credit for the unparalleled success? How long could the ageless quarterback stay on top? When might he retire?
Through the years, Brady repeatedly negotiated cap-friendly contracts that left the team with more to spend on complimentary players. Sometimes, in a league built to inflict parity, rather than allow sustained excellence, that wasn’t enough. Such was the case last season, when the team couldn’t replace all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski, or manage to keep top-caliber receivers on the field. Without top talent around him, Brady looked mediocre at times, including in a playoff loss to Tennessee.
Since that loss, Brady’s future has been the driving story of the NFL. He was slated to be a free agent, for the first time since joining the Patriots. The team, bound by the league’s payroll cap, likely couldn’t afford to keep him, without drastic measures. What once seemed an exercise in fantasy — What would it be like if Tom Brady played for (insert team here)? If Brady left, how good would the Patriots be? — suddenly became more real.
This week, it became reality. Tom Brady is no longer a New England Patriot. We’ll all — coronavirus allowing — get to see how he fares elsewhere next fall. Fans of Brady and the Patriots can only be thankful he was here; for the constant hope of “this” being the year; for the records and comebacks and memorable moments; and for setting an impossible-to-meet standard for consistency and performance. We’ll continue to wish him well, be it in Tampa or elsewhere.
As for the team, well, it still has Belichick. Perhaps he’ll find a way to keep winning without the greatest quarterback of all time. But it won’t be easy.
Now that Brady has given up his fill-in role, what’s Drew Bledsoe doing?