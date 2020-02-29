We admit to having been skeptical when the state pulled its funding of a locally crafted program addressing the substance-abuse crisis in favor of a statewide initiative implemented by Gov. Chris Sununu’s administration. An encouraging report last week showing that usage of the local component of the state’s Doorway initiative is increasing indicates we judged too hastily. Far more importantly, though, it means there’s increasing access by substance abusers to the types of services they’ll need for the crisis to be reined in in this region.
The local program — developed under the auspices of Southwestern Community Services in Keene — had two components, first a local substance-abuse hotline, and later a program enabling a personal approach to drug abusers brought to Cheshire Medical Center that encouraged them to speak to a crisis coach who would steer them in seeking help. While the local hotline was eventually incorporated into the statewide 211 hotline, the face-to-face component — the Cheshire County Addiction Assistance Recovery Initiative, or ChAARI — lost its state funding in 2018 and came to an end, despite promising results.
Since then, the Department of Health and Human Services has rolled out its Doorway program throughout the state. Launched in January 2019 with a State Opioid Response grant from the federal government, the program has established a hub-and-spoke network in each of its various regions that is intended to provide a single point of initial access to the range of services available to address the needs of those with substance-abuse issues. The hub for this region is operated by Cheshire Medical, and its rollout has been hampered by location — it has been inconveniently housed on Route 101 on the eastern outskirts of Keene — and by the statewide shortage of mental health care workers that has made fully staffing the facility a challenge.
DHHS released data last week showing that, statewide, the regional Doorways served a record number of individuals in January, with over a thousand individuals having received assistance through 211 hotline referral, through walk-in or being referred by other sources, or over the phone. Citing these results, Sununu stated in a press release that “[i]n launching the Doorway system, we created a system that serves all communities and provides access to an array of services — from initial evaluation to treatment and recovery programs.” The governor’s press release nevertheless drew criticism from some Democratic state senators critical in particular of the Doorway’s functioning in Manchester and Nashua, where hub operations are being transitioned to hospitals in those cities.
We don’t know about the Manchester-Nashua situation, but the governor is right to applaud the Doorway’s results in this region. After a slow start, the Keene-based program has “turned a corner,” Director Nelson Hayden told The Sentinel. “Word has gotten out, we are very well referred to by our regional partners, and people are sending us clients.”
The data released by DHHS bear this out. The number of clients served over the most recent three months — 306, or over 100 per month — increased by 20 percent over the preceding three-month period. And the upward trend should continue, as the program has recently been able to add staff to get closer to the level it foresaw when it launched. Also, the local Doorway is set to move to Railroad Square in Keene, where a central downtown location in shared space with Monadnock Family Services will likely facilitate walk-ins and referrals.
We still wish there were a place in the Doorway program for the type of proactive face-to-face counseling contact at hospitals and other facilities that the ChAARI program provided. But the recent results of the Doorway system during its first 13 months — at least in this region — speak well for the governor’s initiative and offer hope of meaningful progress in slowing the substance abuse crisis here.