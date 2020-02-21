The woeful shortcomings of New Hampshire’s method for funding public education are in sharp relief in Winchester. The sad result for the town’s students and taxpayers is the budget set to be voted on during the school district election March 10 presents voters with a difficult choice between two undesirable alternatives.
At the district’s deliberative session on Feb. 6, the school board presented a budget for the upcoming school year ending June 30, 2021, of $12.8 million, an increase of about $1 million over the current year’s adopted spending. Not surprisingly, the budget proposal proved controversial at the deliberative session, with concerns being voiced about the burden on taxpayers and the effect on students if the budget were to be reduced. Such arguments are common in town and school budget discussions and ideally should result in a sensible middle-ground resolution.
At the Feb. 6 session, however, Winchester resident Tyke Frazier proposed cutting the budget by $1.6 million, or 12.5 percent. His reasoning was straightforward — the school district’s state test scores had seen no improvement in three years, he argued, so the budget should be lowered to $11.3 million, the level voters had approved in 2017. Frazier’s amendment sparked a nearly two-hour debate before passing 99-72 on a ballot vote.
During the discussion, Heather Pelkey, a 6th-grade teacher at Winchester School, wondered what the effect of the budget cutbacks would be on students. “Parents and townspeople need to know what our students are going to lose,” she said.
Last week, the school board provided its answer, and the picture it painted was not pretty. Among the cuts the board said it would consider if voters approved the reduced budget are eliminating all kindergarten, axing athletic programs and ending busing of Winchester’s high school students, who attend Keene High under the district’s contract with the Keene School District. Thursday, the board tweaked the cuts to offer half-day kindergarten, while cutting two teaching positions elsewhere.
Draconian measures, indeed, and the possible elimination of all public kindergarten would be especially likely to put the town’s schoolchildren at a significant disadvantage.
We hope the board is not simply trying to scare town voters into opposing the amended budget by presenting a worst-case scenario. Still, if approved by voters, the amended budget would require $1.6 million in reductions, and it would not be surprising if the board were to decide that lopping off some bigger-ticket expenses in just a few areas of the budget is preferable to taking a death-by-a-thousand-cuts approach across all programs.
Unfortunately for the district’s voters, New Hampshire allows them but two alternatives when they vote in March: adopt the amended budget — leaving the board to implement the $1.6 million in cuts; or reject it — leaving the district to operate under the default budget of just under $12.8 million, which is $70,000 less than the board’s originally proposed budget. In response to the board’s presentation of possible cuts, Frazier indicated that his principal goal in amending the budget was to send a wake-up call to school officials. The amended budget “may or may not pass,” he told The Sentinel, but it “has drawn attention ... to the fact that the school system has had failing test scores.”
Even so, it’s worth noting that the default budget is derived by reducing or increasing the current year’s operating budget by previously incurred or mandated obligations. In Winchester’s case, these result from increases under its existing teachers contract and tuition increases for out-of-district placements under its Keene High contract and for special education students; and they amount to almost the entirety of the increase in the board’s original budget proposal. Thus, reductions to meet the amended budget now on the warrant will, if approved, necessarily have to come out of expenditures at current-year levels, which themselves reflect mandated increases since the 2017 school-year levels to which the amended budget seeks to return.
So the Winchester voters are left with this choice: Approve a budget with extensive-enough cuts that the students are less likely to achieve better results but will provide some taxpayer relief, or live by default under the board’s proposal.
Already, New Hampshire makes the choice more difficult by funding local education so inequitably across the state. It’s a shame that the state also provides no way for voters to find a middle ground between such extremes.