Since the onset of the novel coronavirus in the U.S., it’s been apparent the safest path forward for states to assure public safety while bringing their economies back online would be the development and rollout of an effective COVID-19 vaccine. In the absence of one — even the most optimistic estimates put that at least several months away, and many experts view that as unrealistic — the ready availability of reliable testing becomes paramount to determining not only who might need health care or hospitalization but also to controlling the spread of the virus, including by those carrying it without having any symptoms.
As throughout the country, the ramp-up of COVID-19 testing in New Hampshire has taken time, with the number of testing sites slowly expanding and the administering of tests requiring health-care provider authorization. The state, however, took a major step forward on April 29, as the Department of Health and Human Services established five new drive-thru testing locations and deployed a mobile testing team to rotate among the states’ counties to increase testing access. An additional significant step occurred last week, when DHHS launched its online COVID-19 Testing Registration portal. Accessible through nh.gov/covid19, the portal enables any resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or at least 60 years old, or with certain underlying conditions, or working in health care, to schedule a test without first obtaining a medical referral.
DHHS promises prompt scheduling, and during an appearance on WKBK this week, Gov. Chris Sununu stated that tests would occur on the next day or two after the online scheduling request through the portal. Results would be available within a couple of days thereafter, he said.
Coming just as previously closed businesses and sectors of the economy are allowed to open back up gradually, this expansion of testing availability and the ease of getting it are welcome steps in mitigating coronavirus spread.
For area residents, the nearest of the now six drive-thru and two other locations for getting a test scheduled through the portal are in Claremont and Milford. While that may not be overly inconvenient for many in this region, there are no doubt those with underlying conditions or symptoms, without access to transportation or facing other obstacles for whom such a trip may be difficult. Thus, the promise of visits to Cheshire County from the new mobile testing unit is especially important.
Unfortunately, the unit’s first visit on Sunday, May 3, proved rocky in some respects and the number of tests administered was disappointing. The N.H. National Guard running the site set up shop outside Cheshire Medical Center and was equipped to test at least 125 people. In the end, only 66 tests were administered, and it seems apparent that some blame for the low turnout can be placed on inadequate advance notice and some confusing guidance about who could be tested.
The news release from Cheshire Medical announcing the mobile testing was not issued until two days beforehand, and though many may have learned about it online that Friday, news of it surely didn’t reach others until Saturday. In addition to the late notice, those wishing to obtain a test were told they needed to schedule it either through their doctor or by calling the statewide 211 coronavirus call center. Yet those stopping by the site received conflicting information: that anyone could be tested, even in the absence of symptoms and a test order from their doctor.
Clearly, the state is working hard to open up testing more broadly. And the lack of adequate advance notice and the related confusion no doubt resulted from the mobile unit’s Keene visit occurring in the few days between the state’s establishment of the testing unit — a time when medical provider referral was still being required for all testing — and the rollout of the testing portal that dropped the requirement of a referral.
By all accounts, the mobile testing site was organized and run efficiently. That bodes well for a return visit to Keene by the mobile unit, which is expected soon. Given the importance of expanding testing availability while the state begins reopening, we hope better advance notice, including clarity about what’s necessary to obtain a test from the unit, will be forthcoming. Even better, of course, would be for the state to set up a drive-thru testing site in Cheshire County for administering tests scheduled through its portal.