At first blush, the dispute between the executive and legislative branches over federal stimulus spending oversight seems like a needless political kerfuffle coming at a time when New Hampshire has far more important issues to address — specifically, dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the fallout from controlling its spread. Yet there is an important separation-of-powers issue to be resolved and, fortunately, there appears time for it to be addressed quickly by the courts without holding up the spending of the funds when they become available.
At issue is the administration of at least $1.25 billion of federal funds coming to New Hampshire under the so-called CARES Act stimulus package enacted by Congress and signed into law by President Trump on March 27. Gov. Chris Sununu, claiming authority under a 2001 law enacted in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and precedent in the approach former Gov. John Lynch took during the economic recession of 2008-09, informed legislative leaders on April 7 that he was establishing the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR) to oversee the use and reporting of the stimulus funds.
The action of the governor, a Republican, didn’t sit well with the leadership of the Democratic-controlled House and Senate, and on April 13 they sued him in Hillsborough County Superior Court. Their argument? They point to another statutory provision that, in their view, requires the federal funds to be spent only with the advice and consent of the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee. Comprising members of both the House and Senate, its approval — at least in ordinary times — is required for spending of non-state funds in excess of $100,000.
It would be easy to paint this as a petty partisan power struggle that’s especially distasteful in the current emergency, but that’s not how we see it. If there’s a legitimate issue as to how quite possibly the largest federal grant to New Hampshire can be spent lawfully, it needs to be resolved, though quickly.
Fortunately, both sides are taking pains to stress the importance of working with each other while the issue is sorted out in the courts.
Sununu spokesman Ben Vihstadt issued a statement following the lawsuit’s filing reasserting the governor’s view of the matter, but pledging to maintain a “collaborative relationship” with the Legislature because “[e]nsuring New Hampshire families receive immediate emergency relief is paramount.” For their part, the four Democratic legislative leaders who filed the suit, including House Speaker Stephen Shurtleff and Senate President Donna Soucy, all participated, on the day the suit was filed, in the first meeting of the bipartisan Legislative Advisory Board that the governor has established to provide input to the GOFERR.
Both sides of the legal dispute put forth commonsense arguments on their side. The governor says the COVID-19 emergency is such that having to seek approval from the Joint Fiscal Committee would prevent him from responding quickly enough to fast-changing conditions during a public-health and economic crisis. The legislative leaders counter that it’s dangerous precedent for so much money to be spent without the customary legislative oversight and say they can act quickly and as frequently as necessary on the governor’s requests, pointing to their approval last Friday of $1.2 million of federal coronavirus funds from an earlier stimulus bill, which will aid home-meal programs.
The immediate concerns for New Hampshire residents in this dispute are two. First, there must be no impediment to swift state action to deploy the federal funds as effectively as possible. Second, transparency in the process of allocating those funds is critical. As best we can tell, both those imperatives will likely be met no matter the outcome of the lawsuit. If the court sides with the legislative leaders, they will be held to their pledge to act diligently and promptly. And if the governor’s assertion of executive branch prerogative prevails, his executive order establishing the GOFERR directs the bipartisan legislative advisory board, and a stakeholder advisory board comprised of community and industry members, to make recommendations to the governor for timely disbursement of the federal funds. Meetings of each advisory board will be subject to state open-meeting law requirements, and any allocation plans then authorized by the governor will be made publicly available.
With the immediate concerns likely to be met either way, what remains important is that the matter get resolved, and soon. According to Sununu, federal guidance on the $1.25 billion CARES Act funds is expected on or about April 24. The worst outcome would be for the funds to be tied up while the legal dispute lingers. A superior court hearing is scheduled for Monday morning. Let’s hope a ruling and, no doubt, review by the Supreme Court will follow promptly.