In 2004, Keene officials — who have long been paying attention to the city government’s carbon footprint and other environmental issues — created a climate action plan calling for reductions in carbon emissions. The hope was for the city operations, by 2015, to cut emissions by 20 percent from where they stood in 1995.
By 2008, city government emissions had been cut by a whopping 1 percent. And citywide, emissions had grown by 17 percent.
Still, local officials and others were undeterred. The city has undertaken several initiatives to further combat greenhouse gas production, including changing light and heating units in municipal buildings, installing solar panels at city offices and replacing traffic lights with LED versions. And by the time the Obama-era EPA set forth its Clean Power Plan rules in 2014, the city was still doing its part to lessen greenhouse gas emissions.
Here, such efforts aren’t just an attempt to stave off climate change. They’re designed not only to benefit the environment, but also the general health of local residents. That should be of particular — and particulate — importance in the geological bowl that is Keene, where the air frequently settles over the valley laced with allergens and asthmatic triggers. Through inversion, the kind of heavy air pollution caused by particulate matter tends to sit above the city, rather than drift away.
Thus the state Department of Environmental Services tracks air quality in regions throughout the state. It issues warnings on what it terms air quality action days — when unhealthy levels are forecast for either ground-level ozone or particle pollution.
Because of that inversion, on very cold days, when cool air is trapped below rising warmer air, particulate levels pose a higher health threat to those with breathing issues in Keene. The only effective way to reduce the problem is to reduce particulate emissions. Thus, about five years ago, the EPA and the state, along with the American Lung Association, provided rebates for those trading up from older, particle-emitting woodstoves to newer ones.
At the same time, the EPA warned that if the region experienced too many air quality action days, it might demand area businesses that produce too much of the wrong particulates install prohibitively expensive scrubbers.
In the past several years, Keene has reset its goals regarding greenhouse gases, going bigger than ever. The current policy calls for Keene to resolve to use only renewable energy sources for electricity by 2030, and to do the same for transportation and thermal uses by 2050. A panel has until December to create a plan for achieving the goal.
But here we are, 15 years after the city created its first climate action plan to reduce emissions, and while there’s been progress, it’s slow going.
Just last month, the state issued another air quality health warning for Keene lasting three days, due to a period of cold temperatures and little wind. That came on the heels of a similar action-days period right before Christmas.
Keene can’t change its topography or its weather. And city officials can’t force residents and businesses to step up and help the move from fossil fuels to wind, sun and water power.
Air quality action days serve as a reminder that this isn’t a political debate, nor a theoretical exercise. Particulate emissions continue to have a real effect on the health of residents here. That ought to be reason enough to start thinking about ways to help make that shift.