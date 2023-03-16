In terms of generating interest, the two biggest championship runs among local sports this winter both fell a bit short. But both the Keene State College men’s and the Conant High School girls basketball programs are built to last, and should be expected to contend again a year from now.
The Keene State men, ranked high in Division III all season, held home court after winning another LEC title, sending them to the NCAA Sweet 16. There, coach Ryan Cain’s team met its match in a physical, motivated and sharp-shooting Swarthmore squad the Owls had beaten just a year ago. Still, making the final 16 teams on top of defending their Little East Conference crown has to be considered a rousing success.
The same goes for the Conant girls. Seeking their third Division III title in four years, the Orioles again showed themselves as elite among the state’s programs. All season, they seemed destined for the finals at a minimum, and a championship appeared likely. But despite the leadership of senior guard Brynn Rautiola, the named Division III Player of the Year, and fellow all-state first teamer senior Emma Tenters, they beat every challenger, save one — Division III champion Concord Christian. (Actually, the Orioles did beat Concord Christian once, splitting the season series before falling in the title game.)
Those two journeys may have gotten the most attention, but there was plenty of winning to be had elsewhere in the Monadnock Region this winter.
Keene High’s girls Nordic ski team claimed the Division I crown, led by the Hoy sisters — senior Reagan finished third, junior Ella fourth. The boys team finished second in the division.
Meanwhile, Fall Mountain’s boys also finished second — in Division II — behind David Northcott, who placed third in the classic race and second in the freestyle. Northcott is now in Alaska, where he’s representing New England in the World Juniors.
And Keene High’s boys team finished second in Division I in Alpine skiing.
In wrestling, ConVal’s Chris Robbins won the Division III championship at the state Meet of Champions at 195 pounds, and finished third at the New England Interscholastic Wrestling Championships. Keene High’s Jason Canavan, Carter Trubiano and Jack Hebert also competed in the New Englands. Earlier, Canavan won the Division I state champion at 285 pounds, while Hebert and Trubiano each finished third in the state meet.
But it was among other members of Keene’s team that history was made. Both freshmen Lily Runez and Zoe Waters were crowned state champions among female high school wrestlers. Runez was, in fact, the very first state female champion, since her weight class (106 lbs.) wrestled first. Both will compete in the girls New Englands this weekend in Fitchburg, Mass.
Keene High bowler Caz Couble took home first place in the individual competition at the Twin State Bowling Tournament. The senior bowled a 948, including a personal high game of 277.
In indoor track, Keene High junior Chris Stevens finished first in the Division I boys 300-meter sprint, while Conant’s Ben Sawyer took the top spot in the boys long jump.
There were other fine finishes — Keene’s unified basketball team lost in the Division I semifinals; Keene’s girls hockey team set a team record for wins with 11 before falling in the quarterfinals to eventual champ Bishop Guertin; Keene High gymnast Sofia Accorsi placed second on Floor and fourth on Bars on her way to a seventh-place finish overall in the state meet, and was joined by Mary Ells and Erin French in competing in the New England Championship this past weekend — and many other great efforts all around.
But perhaps the epitome of area sportsmanship was noted when Monadnock seniors Gabe Hill and Bree Lawrence were named recipients of the 2023 Jack Ford Award, given out by the N.H. Basketball Coaches’ Association to several high school basketball players across all divisions who contribute on the court, in the classroom and in the community.
