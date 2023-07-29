How do we make public education in New Hampshire better? According to commissioner Frank Edelblut, by giving more state money to the wealthiest of school districts.
At least, that’s the likely result of a proposal he floated before the right-wing group Americans for Prosperity NH last week. He called it “pay for performance,” proposing the state incentivize schools that do better.
A better term in New Hampshire might well be the “widening the gap” plan. Because that’s the effect Edelblut’s suggestion would have on Granite State public schools. It would reward those schools that already wield abundant resources — those in property-rich communities — at the expense of those in poorer cities and towns.
Edelblut himself has noted the state’s wealth gap in education — that students in wealthier communities fare better than their counterparts in districts that lack the same resources. And, he’s noted, that gap is widening.
Why, then, tout a plan to spend yet more of the state’s already inadequate education funding on the schools that have a built-in advantage?
To be fair, we note Edelblut’s comment came in the context of praising the successful model of the Virtual Learning Charter Academy, a remote-only charter school that he said doesn’t get paid by the state until a student demonstrates competency.
Competency-based learning is a buzz-phrase that’s once again gaining traction in New Hampshire education. Supposedly, the state began shifting to the model more than two decades ago. It’s been touted by former state school board Chairman Fred Bramante for almost that long, and in Edelblut, he’s again found a receptive ear. The concept is once more being worked into the state’s curriculum rules, set to come out next year.
The concept is simple: Student achievement (and therefore, a school’s success) should be measured by one factor only — can students demonstrate they know the material? That is, after all, the point of education: that the students learn. And it is, in fact, the goal of every school in the state. The question is in how students are asked to demonstrate their mastery of the material.
Most schools use letter grades. But those grades can include other factors, such as class participation or even just showing up. The most visible differences in competency-based learning are in pace and assessment. Students learn at their own pace, rather than being tied to the length of a quarter or semester. They move on when they’ve shown they know the material, not when the school year ends. And that mastery can be shown in a number of ways — through testing, sure, but also by compiling a portfolio or giving an oral presentation or making a video or other creative means of expression.
Why aren’t all schools already doing this? For one thing, because it requires intensive work with individual students, the sort that requires staffing, which means spending, which needs funding.
Oddly, the competency-based approach works smashingly well with online learning. Southern New Hampshire University and a number of other mostly online colleges swear by it. So it’s not surprising it would work for remote-only VLCA.
Competency-based learning itself is certainly worth exploring — as long as it’s accompanied by the necessary funding. Without proper resources, it could devolve into a morass where either students are stuck for far longer without advancing or assessments are made less stringent simply to move them onward.
Our guess, based on the state’s sorry history of living up to its responsibility to fund its children’s education, and Edelblut’s own backing of such anti-education efforts as the state’s “divisive concepts” law — an effort to demoralize and demonize teachers while hampering the quality of civics and history curricula — and the increased shifting of public school tax dollars to private schools and parents, is that such a commitment will not be met.
