The Fourth Estate often takes a beating, and this year’s drubbing is apparently worse than ever. A June Gallup poll found that a mere 16 percent of U.S. adults have either “a great deal” or “quite a lot of confidence” in newspapers. That’s down 5 percentage points from last year. Those polled said they have even less confidence in television news.
In some instances, the wounds suffered by mainstream media have been self-inflicted, but much of that mistrust is due to the endless bleating of “fake news” from a certain former president every time news media pointed out falsities or ill-intent in his agenda. But it also reflects both the division in how readers/viewers perceive any mistakes and a historical lack of openness on the part of news organizations about how they go about news gathering. The Sentinel is working to address that with more transparency, and the public deserves that from all news sources it relies on.
Gallup has tracked Americans’ confidence in newspapers since 1973, when the rating was 39 percent. Kenneth Campbell of Jaffrey, the subject of a July 23 Monadnock Profile, was State House bureau chief for The Boston Globe at the time.
Old-school journalists like Campbell offer important lessons for anyone — journalists and citizens alike — interested in the process of credible fact-finding. A Yale graduate who spent decades working for news organizations including the Washington Evening Star, United Press International and The Boston Globe, he lends this observation: “The news profession is important because it is a profession; it has professional standards: You’ve got to have two sources. You’ve got to find the truth. You’ve got to be persistent.”
In this age of social media and self-proclaimed armchair experts, how do these standards stack up? Does posting “information” online require two credible sources? Does the post have to pass a litmus test for truth?
Anyone interested in learning the facts needs to be persistent, as Campbell suggests. Yet many choose to live in silos of misinformation and “alternative facts,” buying into whatever fits their mindset, as the pandemic myth machine revealed: from drinking or injecting bleach and other disinfectants as a cure for COVID-19 to refusing the vaccine because it purportedly contains microchips.
Campbell says that while technology has given everyone an opportunity to air their views, it has also led to fragmentation and an unwillingness to listen respectfully to people with different perspectives. “I think without it as a goal, we just dissolve into fractions and factions,” he says.
Case in point: Congress, which earned an even lower confidence rating than the media at 7 percent in the recent Gallup poll.
George Orwell, author of the dystopian novel “1984,” once posited that for civil society to function there must be a considerable body of fact agreed upon by almost anyone. This is something to bear in mind as we approach the midterm elections while standing at the brink of a widening ideological chasm in this country.
In a 1943 essay, “Looking Back on the Spanish War,” Orwell noted that British and German historians would disagree on many things, but “there would still be a body of, as it were, neutral fact on which neither would seriously challenge the other.” Totalitarianism, he said, seeks to destroy this common basis of agreement.
As an example, he pointed to Nazi theory, which denies that such a thing as the truth exists: “The implied objective of this line of thought is a nightmare world in which the Leader, or some ruling clique, controls not only the future but the past. If the Leader says of such and such an event, ‘It never happened’ — well, it never happened. If he says that two and two are five — well two and two are five. This prospect frightens me much more than bombs — and after our experiences of the last few years that is not such a frivolous statement.”
Nor is it such a frivolous statement nearly 80 years later, as some work to erase America’s history of racism (and sexism) and promote a Great Replacement Theory, a former president and his followers insist — without evidence — the 2020 election was stolen, and some in the Republican Party try to reframe the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as “legitimate political discourse” or benign tourism.
Just say it and it’s so? No. The truth does exist, and news professionals, along with other concerned citizens, should continue to work responsibly and with transparency to find it.
