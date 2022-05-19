A white 18-year-old from Conklin, N.Y., a town of approximately 25 square miles with a population of about 5,000, stands accused of a mass shooting Saturday that killed 10 people, most of them Black, at a supermarket in Buffalo, about 200 miles away.
Could it happen here? To borrow a phrase from Pogo comic-strip creator Walt Kelly, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.”
Payton Gendron, who is being held in the shooting of 13 people at the Tops Friendly Supermarket in Buffalo, described himself as a fascist, a white supremacist and an anti-Semite, according to the New York Daily News. He pleaded not guilty Saturday night to charges of first-degree murder.
Dressed in tactical gear, including a helmet outfitted with a camera, Gendron reportedly drove from his hometown to Buffalo to target Black people, according to information he allegedly posted online, because the city has the “highest Black percentage that is close enough to where I live.” Gendron also “regurgitated tropes of the Great Replacement Theory,” the New York Daily News reported Monday, an idea that whites are gradually being “replaced” by non-whites, which will eventually lead to the extinction of the race.
The federal Department of Justice is investigating the Buffalo attack — the 198th mass shooting in the U.S. this year, according to NPR — as a hate crime and act of “racially motivated violent extremism.”
We’d be naive to think that angry young white men like Gendron — marginalized, isolated, radicalized online and craving notoriety — don’t exist in New Hampshire. Only last November, Christopher Cantwell of Keene was among more than a dozen of the nation’s most prominent white supremacists found guilty of conspiring to intimidate, harass or commit acts of violence during 2017’s deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va. Text messages, social media posts and videos helped to reconstruct how the defendants had conspired in advance of the rally, where white supremacists marched with torches and chanted “Jews will not replace us.”
The Washington Post reported on the “bizarre” nature of the court proceedings, noting that the defendants knew they had a nationwide audience on the court’s public-access line: “One day, neo-Nazis on far-right chat rooms celebrated after people listening in somehow unmuted themselves during the trial’s afternoon break and trolled the court, saying the n-word numerous times and declaring, ‘Make America great again.’ ”
Cantwell, the Post reported, “bullied witnesses, cursed at opposing counsel and danced while questioning a plaintiff who was recalling the trauma of seeing someone die during the rally.”
The Great Replacement Theory, which according to the Anti-Defamation League has roots in early 20th-century French nationalism, has been espoused by the white-supremacist movement because it provides a conspiratorial excuse for the movement’s actions. The goal of white nationalists is to “secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.”
Unfortunately, this once-fringe movement has bubbled up into the mainstream.
Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming this week called out fellow Republicans who have, in her view, enabled white supremacists by dabbling in or turning a blind eye toward far-right conspiracy theories. Also in the spotlight in the aftermath of the Buffalo massacre are Fox News personalities Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Jeanine Pirro, who have used their platform to promote replacement theory.
About 60 percent of the extremist killings in the U.S. between 2009 and 2019 were committed by people espousing white-nationalist ideologies such as replacement theory, according to the ADL. The federal Department of Homeland Security says incidents of targeted violence by domestic extremists acting on ideological beliefs such as these pose the biggest ongoing threat to the nation.
Insidious legislation aimed at eliminating discussion of the country’s complicated history surrounding race feeds into this white-nationalist cause. New Hampshire has its own version based on white male grievance, the so-called “divisive concepts” law that prohibits the “dissemination of certain divisive concepts related to sex and race in state contracts, grants, and training programs.”
Tom White, coordinator of educational outreach at the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Keene State College, told The Sentinel in an email this week that we build resilience by facing a difficult past: “We must be honest in confronting not just what is in front of us, but what is behind us. We cannot dismiss, avoid, whitewash, or marginalize that past as ‘divisive concepts.’ Threatening those who raise questions about the past reinforces ignorance and cowardice.”
He also called for rejection of “politicians, so-called news outlets, social media, and those who exploit trauma and fear and promote hate speech and conspiracy theories for short-term gain.” He proposed strengthening laws and institutions “that can confront white supremacists as the terrorist threat that they are.”
“There are no quick fixes,” White said, “but prevention starts at home.”
That’s true whether that home is in Conklin, N.Y., or Keene.