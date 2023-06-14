For a state that consists of roughly 80 percent forest and experiences periods of drought, New Hampshire should consider the wildfires in neighboring Canada a wake-up call.
The smoky haze hanging over the region last week led to air quality alerts in a state where air quality is generally considered good, excepting a few winter days when wood smoke and other pollutants congregate in the air above the Elm City. The unhealthy air posed a risk to the sick, elderly and very young, especially children with asthma, prompting advisories to remain indoors with windows closed. Owners of air filters were encouraged to use them.
Even those without pulmonary disorders felt effects from the smoke, including eye and throat irritation.
If any conveniently believed out-of-control wildfires happen only in the West, residents of the Northeast were confronted with the inconvenient truth, to borrow from Al Gore, that such extreme events as raging fires and floods, fueled by climate change, are now becoming a more frequent and widespread reality.
As more than 400 wildfires burned across drought-stricken Canada from British Columbia to Nova Scotia, forcing the evacuation of thousands from their homes, air currents pushed smoke thousands of miles south into the United States last week, triggering air quality alerts as far south as our nation’s capital, where lawmakers should be furiously working on legislation to reduce carbon emissions.
Ditto at the state level, where Nero fiddles while Rome burns.
Former Vice President Gore, who released his book “An Inconvenient Truth: The Planetary Emergency of Global Warming and What We Can Do About It” 17 years ago, said in a statement last June, “There is more we can — and must — do: We need to see state and local governments redouble their efforts to reduce emissions, we need to see the private sector step up and match their climate pledges with action, and most importantly, we must call on Congress to pass comprehensive climate legislation.”
Contrary to the siren song of climate change deniers, multiple studies have shown that global warming has already led to a lengthened wildfire season in the U.S., as well as greater wildfire frequency and burned area, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency. With increased temperatures and drought, climate change threatens to amplify the frequency, extent and severity of fires, the EPA warns.
In New Hampshire, spring is an active wildfire season, when some of the largest fires can burn across the state, according to a N.H. Bulletin report last year. In a typical year, around 250 acres of the state will burn, and about 90 percent of those fires will be started by humans burning brush or campfires.
Wildfire smoke contains a dangerous mixture of carbon monoxide and airborne particles, which can enter the lungs and the bloodstream. In the Northeast, the particulate matter index reached above 200 last week, a level rarely seen even in heavily polluted areas like Mexico City, according to a Bloomberg report.
Air quality in New Hampshire remained better than in other Northeast states. When the N.H. Department of Environmental Services issued an alert for Cheshire County June 6, the agency said the area had “moderate” pollutant levels and urged residents to limit strenuous or prolonged outdoor activities — unwelcomed news for a state that prides itself on outdoor recreation.
In 2020, when smoke from Western wildfires was drifting over New England but not much affecting air quality, forest ranger Douglas Miner told NHPR that dangerous wildfires can happen here in New Hampshire.
While the Northeast has less of a fire season than California, for example, the region does have a “fire-prone history,” Miner said.
In 1941, the infamous Marlow-Stoddard fire — the worst ever in Cheshire County — burned 27,000 acres during the last three days of April before a freak May 1 snowfall extinguished the blaze, according to the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests. That blaze began at a Marlow sawmill. At the time, the state had experienced the highest average temperature and lowest average rainfall of any month in 70 years, according to the Historical Society of Cheshire County, and the forests were clogged with timber blown down in the Hurricane of 1938.
In 2016, the EPA released a paper explaining what climate change means for New Hampshire beyond wildfires: “In the coming decades, the changing climate is likely to increase flooding, harm ecosystems and winter recreation, disrupt farming and increase some risks to human health.”
We’re witnessing these events unfolding in real time. Without dramatic action to reduce carbon emissions in the next couple of decades, according to scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, we are unlikely to prevent global temperatures from rising beyond the threshold necessary to avert serious negative impact. Will we continue to ignore the alarm bells?
