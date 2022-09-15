As the school year got underway last week, so did the latest installment of the state’s continued privatization of public education funds.
According to the Concord Monitor, enrollment in New Hampshire’s Education Freedom Account, or school voucher program, has doubled since its first year. It cited numbers from the state Department of Education, which has, under privatization fan Frank Edelblut, pushed the voucher program whole-heartedly.
When testifying to lawmakers on the viability of the legislation that created the voucher plan — among the most aggressive in the nation — Edelblut guessed participation in the program might cost about $129,000 in its first year — meaning it would draw roughly 28 students. That first year, more than 1,600 students signed up — almost 60 percent of them students who were already homeschooled or in private schools.
Yet somehow, the Department of Education accountants convinced the Republican majority in the Legislature the plan would save taxpayers $400,000 in that first year, and more than $10 million this coming year. At best, one might say the voucher payments are a wash for schools — at least for those students who were enrolled and actually leave public education. That would be based on the erroneous assumption that costs drop with each student who leaves. But of course, one student leaving a class of 30 doesn’t mean you can pay the teacher one-thirtieth less, nor will it save one-thirtieth on busing, facilities, power or any other expenses.
The voucher program has 3,025 students enrolled for fall 2022, compared to 1,635 in the fall of 2021, the Monitor reported. That rate of growth far exceeds anything lawmakers were shown when they passed the program a year ago, and it undermines both public school funding and the wallets of local taxpayers, who are paying both for the vouchers and the costs of their local schools.
Among the students who participated in the first year, 1,572 or 96 percent will be returning for a second year. And why wouldn’t they? It amounts to free money for most, since the majority of those using the program were already being homeschooled or attending private schools. In other words, the heart of the program is simply giving public money to those already not attending public schools.
The Education Freedom Account program vouchers are totaling nearly $14.7 million this school year. And even if eventually — 10 or 20 years down the road — savings do appear for local school systems because of students choosing to leave, in the meantime, local taxpayers will be footing the bill for every voucher handed out. And of that $14.7 million, 10 percent is going directly into the pockets of the Children’s Scholarship Fund, the private firm hired as a middleman in handing out the public’s money.
The program provides families an online account with an amount that can range from $4,000 to $8,000, depending on whether the student qualifies for free or reduced-price lunches or uses special education services. Edelblut estimated the average at $4,600 for the first year.
At the very least, lawmakers ought to pass some of the legislation offered by Democrats last session to rein in that spending and provide direct oversight of it. The GOP majority in the House and Senate kept all of those measures from passing, and has kept at bay attempts to force private schools that accept this public money to adhere to the standards the state requires of public schools, such as accepting all students, hiring certified teachers and providing health, nutrition and transportation services to those who need it.
Taxpayers, parents of children in public schools and anyone who values public education ought to be furious with the Department of Education and especially the Republican lawmakers who — having failed to get the scheme past the House and Senate — stuffed the bill into the state biennial budget last year to be signed by Gov. Chris Sununu, a supporter of the program.
That’s the same Gov. Sununu who keeps boasting about having a $400 million budget surplus this year — built on the back of federal pandemic funds. What better way to use that money than to put it toward covering the $14.7 million in taxpayer dollars his voucher plan is handing out — largely to people who weren’t going to send their kids to public schools anyway?
