With folks acting more and more as if they’re wishing away COVID-19, there is at least one aspect of New Hampshire life that is indeed returning to BC — before COVID — times: absentee voting.
In 2020, with the pandemic full on and vaccines only a coming promise, concerns about voting safely were widespread, and that focused attention on absentee voting. Some states were well-positioned to provide voters the safe alternative of casting ballots by mail or otherwise without worry of spreading coronavirus at the polls, having already adopted no-excuse absentee voting.
New Hampshire charted a different course. Then Secretary of State Bill Gardner and then Attorney General (now Chief Justice) Gordon MacDonald, with Gov. Chris Sununu’s blessing, issued a memorandum stating that absentee voting by those unable to vote due to a “physical disability” would include anyone unwilling to vote in person out of concern for the pandemic. Their guidance — in essence interpreting “physical disability” to include a voter’s concerns about the coronavirus — was, however, grounded in the governor’s state of emergency declaration, which Sununu lifted last year. And the Legislature, which followed up on the guidance with enabling legislation, limited the expanded availability of absentee voting to only the 2020 election cycle.
Thus, for this fall’s elections, the absentee voting requirements have reverted to pre-pandemic times. It is, as current Secretary of State David Scanlan recently told N.H. Bulletin, “as if the COVID pandemic never happened.”
Scanlan, however, has given one rather nuanced nod to the reality that the COVID pandemic is still happening. In a mid-July letter to the state’s town and city clerks, Scanlan advised that the “physical disability” requirement would be met by those with symptoms of COVID or another communicable illness and also by those who “due to their own health circumstances” are limiting their “public exposure ... as a preventative measure.” This seemingly allows those at greater risk of contracting COVID or having a compromising health condition, as well as those who actually have COVID, to certify their eligibility to vote absentee.
But the window to vote absentee will soon close, at least for the upcoming primaries on Sept. 13. Voters wishing to do so for any of the allowable reasons – which include not only the requisite COVID-related circumstances or other physical disability, but also absence from the town or city of residence, an employment or caregiving commitment, a religious observance, being under a protective order or being in jail – must submit an absentee ballot application to their municipal clerk’s office in person or by mail, fax or email. Absentee voters then, after receiving the ballot, can cast it by returning it to the clerk’s office in person or by mail. “It’s very simple,” Keene City Clerk Patty Little told The Sentinel, adding that for those who come to her office to apply for an absentee ballot and complete and return it on the spot, “you can have it done in five minutes.”
But to be counted, ballots must be dropped off in person (or by an authorized delivery agent) at the appropriate municipal clerk’s office before 5 p.m. the day before the election — Monday, Sept. 12, in the case of the upcoming primaries — or must be received by the clerk’s office by mail by 5 p.m. on voting day. Given some recent inconsistency in postal service, those choosing to vote by mail should do so as soon as possible.
Even if, as Little says, it’s a relatively simple process, voters considering casting absentee ballots should call their city or town clerk or visit the secretary of state’s web page at www.sos.nh.gov for more detailed information to ensure their votes will count.
Despite Scanlan’s view that, for purposes of voting this election cycle, COVID-19 never happened, much was in fact learned from the pandemic-year voting in 2020. There was a clear appetite among voters for the ease and convenience of mail-in voting. Equally importantly, the state learned its local and state election officials could effectively handle the large volume of absentee ballots that were cast that year.
It’s a shame, then, that Sununu and Republicans controlling the Legislature continue to parrot outlandish and unproved claims that rampant voter fraud accompanies absentee voting and resist making the exercise of the most fundamental right in our democracy more widely accessible and convenient though expanded absentee voting. Far better that were enacted in New Hampshire than having to fall back on nuance and vague interpretations of such terms as “physical disability.”
