Granted, it’s still early, but so far one of the takeaways from Tuesday’s primary voting in New Hampshire is that we’ve heard no claims of voter fraud, no hue and cry — even from the losers — that the election was stolen, fraud ensued or anyone involved acted out of order.
That seems to track pretty closely with what a state committee — tasked by the secretary of state to investigate the integrity of Granite State elections — heard the week before during a hearing in Keene.
That panel, the N.H. Special Committee on Voter Confidence, was created by Secretary of State Dave Scanlan last spring to examine why public confidence around elections seems to be declining in recent years, and whether there’s good reason for this in New Hampshire.
Anyone paying the slightest attention knows the answer to both questions. Voter confidence has dropped because Republican politicians keep claiming, without the slightest evidence, that voter fraud is occurring routinely and hurting them in particular.
And the answer to the second query, as the special committee is learning, is a resounding “no.”
In Keene, the panel heard from three elections experts, who all testified there is no evidence of widespread fraud in this country’s elections, or in the Granite State. That aligned with testimony given at every other hearing the panel has held this summer across the state.
“There is no expert belief in widespread fraud in our field. Full stop. These claims have been rejected by courts again and again and again, including by Donald Trump’s own judicial appointees,” Dartmouth College Prof. Brendan Nyhan told the panel. “There is no evidence of widespread fraud. Period. We need to be very clear about that.”
Of course, Scanlan knew the answer before asking the question. As the longtime deputy secretary of state responsible for elections prior to taking over the top job this year, he had regularly debunked such claims.
Politicians have been making the charge for decades, though it’s ramped up considerably during and following the 2016 election. Most people attribute this to Donald Trump’s con-man rhetoric: He famously said before each of his presidential campaigns that if he didn’t win, it was proof that fraud must have happened. Even after winning the presidency in 2016, he claimed thousands of illegal votes must have been cast in New Hampshire, since he didn’t win here. Scanlan was among those who set the record straight — that there had been no funny business with New Hampshire’s voting or counting of ballots; Trump simply lost.
Sadly, instead of voters learning from that debacle, Trump supporters doubled down when he lost the presidential vote in 2020 and yet again claimed it was impossible for him to have lost — and certainly not by the record 7 million votes by which Joe Biden won the White House. Thus began months of lying and intimidation by Trump and Co. — even in the face of 60 losses in court during which they presented no convincing evidence that even one voting precinct has been tampered with — eventually resulting in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Again, one could have hoped that those events would have convinced the millions of Trump hopefuls that if it looks like a lame duck and talks like a lame duck, it probably actually lost the election.
But no. Ever hopeful that the same rhetoric might somehow lead to election wins down the road, many in New Hampshire and elsewhere have continued to trumpet the same false information and accusations.
That’s why Scanlan’s panel is a good idea, even as its necessity is discouraging. The voter-fraud lie has been shouted for years now, when Scanlan and his predecessor Bill Gardner have uniformly responded that there’s never been any evidence of systematic voter fraud in New Hampshire. The few cases where someone voted improperly have all been isolated cases, and all been instances of someone owning multiple properties or having moved or and screwed up figuring out where they could legally vote.
As Massachusetts Institute of Technology Prof. Charles Stewart testified in Keene, the impression that voter fraud is a real threat to our elections is lingering — if not growing — as a result not of any evidence that it exists, but due to increasing emotional investment in our elections — specifically in who wins and who loses. It’s reflective of our growing divisiveness.
That division is among the greatest challenges our nation faces. If we can’t, even when faced with overwhelming proof, agree on something as simple and provable as whether widespread cheating occurred at our polling places, then we are indeed in trouble.
