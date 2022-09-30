With a third shop offering vaping products poised to open in the small town of Hinsdale, residents are asking if this is what they want for their town.
Posts on the Hinsdale Town Crier and Area News Facebook page come down on both sides of the issue. Among the more than 75 comments on the topic, some welcome the opening of a new business downtown, while others say this isn’t the kind of business Hinsdale needs.
A border town like Hinsdale is conveniently positioned to attract out-of-staters to buy fireworks, alcohol and tobacco products, which has led to ample representation of such businesses in this former mill town of about 4,000 residents. With fewer restrictions on such products than neighboring states, New Hampshire has become a friendlier place for the buyer.
Hinsdale provides an interesting case study for all of New Hampshire because the proliferation of vape shops affects many communities, especially those of lower income, as tobacco companies seek to replace customers lost either to kicking the habit or kicking the bucket.
Coincidentally, news of the latest Hinsdale smoke and vape shop began circulating within days of the announcement earlier this month of the multimillion, multiple-state Juul settlement over the company’s marketing practices. The terms of the legal settlement call for the e-cigarette maker to pay $438.5 million to 34 states and territories, including New Hampshire, following a two-year investigation that found Juul deliberately marketed its products to youths, even though e-cigarette sales to children are illegal.
Getting young people addicted to nicotine has been part of the business plan since the days when Lorillard distributed free cigarettes to Black children in urban housing projects in the 1950s and ’60s, as a Massachusetts Superior Court jury determined in 2010, despite the company’s claim to the contrary. Now, tobacco companies are trying to grow a new crop of customers with electronic cigarettes.
Studies have shown they tend to target lower-income populations, which are more likely to buy and try the product, become addicted and sustain the habit, despite having less money to do so.
Meanwhile, the tobacco industry chortles all the way to the bank. The cigarette and tobacco manufacturing industry in the United States, measured by revenue, is valued at $45.4 billion this year, according to IBISWorld industry research.
A 2015 paper on neighborhood disparities in point-of-sale tobacco marketing in the American Journal of Public Health indicates more menthol marketing appears in lower-income urban neighborhoods with predominantly Black residents, while smokeless tobacco products target lower-income rural neighborhoods with more white residents.
Effective December 2019, the U.S. raised the federal minimum age for purchase of all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and e-liquid, to 21, but that doesn’t prevent companies from marketing to those under 21.
“Big Tobacco saw a great deal of success using colorful packaging and cartoon characters to represent their brand, and the vaping industry seems to be following a similar path,” the Addiction Prevention Coalition says on its website. “Walk into any vape store and you will immediately notice the plethora of bright-colored packaging, animated characters, eye-catching designs, and sweet flavors — all of which appeal to young people.”
While traditional cigarette smoking is declining, e-cigarette use among middle and high school students is increasing. In fact, the number of adolescents who vape has more than doubled since 2017, according to a 2020 Stateline news article. The 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey revealed that more than 2 million U.S. middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes in 2021, with more than 8-in-10 of those students using flavored e-cigarettes.
It’s worth asking, then, what those of us who live in New Hampshire want for the future of our youth and our communities.
At minimum, the state should allow municipalities to impose restrictions on businesses their citizens think aren’t a good fit for a neighborhood. Under state statute RSA 674, they are allowed to adopt zoning ordinances to protect the “health, safety and general welfare of the community” and to determine if a proposed use for a private property is acceptable. (Washington, D.C., for example, prohibits the location of vape shops within a quarter mile of a school.) Also, enforcement efforts to ensure vaping products aren’t being sold to underage buyers are essential.
The question of regulation will certainly emerge again if the state considers legalizing recreational cannabis. In the meantime, residents of Hinsdale and other communities like it aren’t powerless. In addition to voicing their concerns to representatives in municipal and state government, they can vote with their feet — and their wallets.
