Election security has been, for quite some time, a growing concern. U.S. intelligence agencies have been clear that in 2016, efforts were made — likely by Russian operatives, but it’s really irrelevant who — to gain control of voting systems in several states.
None were successful in affecting election results, but the attempts put a brighter spotlight on an issue that some advocates of democracy have been noting for a much longer time. That is, that while electronic ballot counting is efficient and money-saving, it may be subject to inaccuracies and/or manipulation.
In New Hampshire, most ballots are filled out by hand, then fed into counting machines. Those AccuVote machines are free-standing; that is, they’re not linked or connected to the Internet. But they’re aging and not infallible.
The idea of faulty machine voting counts is as old as the hotly contested 2000 presidential election, when ballots in Florida fell victim to flawed design and claims began circulating that voters chose one candidate, only to have the machine tally their vote for another. Such conspiratorial “the system is rigged” narratives have only grown as the nation has become more divided.
But the reality is that no such malicious conspiracies have ever been proved. The most damning cases of miscounted votes have always boiled down to either human error or easily explained mechanical goofs. In New Hampshire, recent incidents that at first raised eyebrows have turned out to be caused by groups of ballots put away in the wrong place or mistakes in how ballots were marked or folded.
Still, the machines used in the Granite State are 30 years old. Imagine for a moment the advances in personal computers and devices during that time.
Now, there are limits to how those advances can be taken advantage of; to start, counting machines, well, count. That’s pretty much all they’re being asked to do. More importantly, the many advances in connectivity are actually a disadvantage here, to a degree. You don’t want these machines talking to each other, or anyone talking to them. That’s a serious security risk.
Which is where the protests begin.
Actually, the loudest of the current protests began with gullibility redirected. The heart of the “only hand counts” crowd is a belief in the many-times-disproven belief that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump, in part through the manipulation of ballot-counting machines. Therefore, the thinking goes, we need to secure future elections by removing machines from the equation.
Those protesters have joined a group that has a different point, and very different motive: Those who have for years been saying even the simplest of ballot-counting machines can get it wrong, and therefore, local elections officials ought to be empowered to conduct audits — hand counts — of some races, as a necessary check.
We’ve supported those calls, which locally have been led by Jaffrey resident Deborah Sumner and the recently departed Gerhard Bedding. Several times in the past decade lawmakers have put forth legislation to guarantee that right. But each time, the Secretary of State’s Office has successfully quashed the bill.
We’ve yet to comprehend why. The state’s argument has seemed to revolve around the idea that the same people handling the ballots during voting and counting would somehow pose a security risk during a recount.
Longtime Secretary of State Bill Gardner made a point of noting the security and accuracy of New Hampshire’s voting, even saying the state’s lack of high-tech was a safety benefit. But taking that to the extreme of outlawing ballot-counting machines based on political motivations would be folly. Repeatedly, examinations comparing hand-counted results with those done by machines have shown that machines are more — not less — accurate.
So update the outdated machines we have, by all means.
Just don’t rely solely on them.
