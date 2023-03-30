Of all the pressures teens face, getting good grades in school is surely high on the list. According to a 2018 Pew Research Center survey of students ages 13 to 17, 61 percent said they feel a lot of pressure to get high marks.
This pressure is heightened when students enter college. The common sources of stress for undergraduates include the transition itself, academic performance, lack of sleep, personal relationships and poor coping skills, according to a 2017 paper published by the National Institutes of Health. First-year students often face homesickness, fears of inadequacy, tension with roommates, time-management difficulties and financial strain.
Some institutions of higher learning aim to address the stress, especially in view of studies revealing worsening student mental health. Despite critics deriding “snowflakes” and participation trophies, a growing number of colleges and universities are moving away from assigning traditional letter grades to the work of first-year college students, according to a recent NPR report.
This is a positive step toward encouraging a focus on learning both study skills and life skills, rather than on receiving a particular letter grade.
“Un-grading,” according to the NPR story, aims to smooth the often-bumpy transition from high school to college. Difficult under normal circumstances, the adjustment might prove especially challenging after the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. For students coming off a period of uneven pandemic-era learning, un-grading offers the opportunity to level the playing field.
More than 150 U.S. colleges and universities offered or mandated pass-fail grading during the pandemic, Paul Basken wrote in an April 2020 article for the global data source Times Higher Education, and this shift laid bare “accepted inequities” in the system.
The University of New Hampshire and Keene State College offered the option to all students during the pandemic, when many students were sent home to learn remotely. These schools have since returned to business as usual to meet accreditation standards. Neither of them now has an un-grading policy, according to representatives.
Among colleges and universities that have instituted un-grading for first-year students are Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Wellesley and Swarthmore. Some, like Brown, make pass-fail an option. Others, like the University of Pittsburgh, Missouri State University, the University of Texas at Austin and Ball State University in Indiana are experimenting with it, according to NPR.
At MIT, the practice is called “ramp-up grading.” In their first semester, MIT students receive a “pass” or “no record” for each course.
In addition to “pass” or “fail,” first-year students at Wellesley College receive letter grades only they can see. The college has discovered this assessment method encouraged more students to take tougher courses, according to NPR.
The approach also reduces the possibility of students dropping out or prematurely changing their major because they are deterred by their initial academic performance — moves that can change the trajectory of their lives, affecting job satisfaction and earning potential.
Critics say dispensing with letter grades amounts to coddling. At least one school is abandoning the approach: Johns Hopkins University has reversed its policy of giving first-semester students assessments of “satisfactory” or “unsatisfactory” in place of letter grades because the school determined the approach “merely delayed development of study skills and adaptation to college-level work,” NPR reported.
But compelling evidence makes a case for offering the option, especially for students from lower income families who haven’t enjoyed the same advantages as others. As the NPR story points out, un-grading is especially helpful for students who are the first in their families to go to college, as well as those who aren’t as well prepared for college-level work as some of their peers.
Worries about mental health deserve consideration, too. By nearly every metric, student mental health is worsening, according to a paper released in October by the American Psychological Association.
During the 2020-21 school year, more than 60 percent of college students met the criteria for at least one mental health problem, according to the Healthy Minds Study, which collects data from 373 campuses nationwide. Another survey, the National College Health Assessment, revealed that nearly 75 percent of students reported moderate or severe psychological distress.
The ABCs of college have as much to do with the learned life skills of acclimation, balance and coping as they do with grades: acclimating to a new environment, balancing school and social life, and coping with the pressures of rigorous academic work while transitioning to adulthood. In re-evaluating the emphasis on letter grades, especially for first-year students, schools are attempting to make the transition to college less stressful and more equitable.
