At a time when LGBTQ Americans are feeling embattled and conservative politicians emboldened, the announcement of a new group home in Keene for at-risk teens who identify as LGBTQ is welcome news.
To be called Unity House, the group home will be the first of its kind in New Hampshire. It’s scheduled to open in September to provide a safe haven with 24-hour staffing for up to eight youths ages 14 through 18, according to The Home for Little Wanderers, the Boston nonprofit behind the effort.
The oldest child welfare agency in the country, claiming a more than 200-year history, The Home for Little Wanderers operates at least 25 programs, including six homes for at-risk kids in New England. One of them is The Waltham House in Massachusetts, the first of its kind in the U.S. when it was established in 2002 specifically to serve LGBTQ youth.
Unity House will be based on that model, according to a press release from the organization.
The Sentinel’s Hunter Oberst reported last week that residents of Unity House will be in the custody of the N.H. Division for Children, Youth and Families, which works to protect kids who may be victims of abuse or neglect.
Contracted by DCYF, Unity House will provide a supportive environment for LGBTQ youths as they prepare for independent living or reunification with family, according to The Home for Little Wanderers. The residential program will offer educational, vocational and mental health services.
A 2022 survey of New Hampshire kids who identify as LGBTQ found that, in the previous 12 months, 30 percent had experienced threats or physical harm based on their sexual orientation or gender identity and 69 percent had experienced discrimination. In addition, 39 percent of respondents said they had seriously considered suicide and 10 percent had attempted it.
Fifty-two percent of LGBTQ youth in New Hampshire who wanted mental health care were unable to get it, according to the survey of 13- to 24-year-olds conducted by The Trevor Project, an organization that provides advocacy, education and crisis support for LGBTQ young people. The organization’s aim, according to its website, is to end suicide among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning young people, who are at least twice as likely to attempt suicide as other adolescents, largely due to societal and relationship challenges.
Somewhat encouraging: 56 percent of those surveyed in New Hampshire said their homes were “affirming,” and 58 percent said their communities are “somewhat accepting” of LGBTQ people. Still, clearly, there’s room for improvement.
The Human Rights Campaign — the nation’s largest organization devoted to preserving the rights of LGBTQ Americans — declared a state of emergency earlier this month and released a guidebook pointing to laws it deems discriminatory in each state.
New Hampshire fares well on the list compared to other states that have enacted legislation restricting discussions of LGBTQ themes in K through 12 classrooms, banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth, forcing schools to out students to parents under the guise of “parental rights,” and barring transgender athletes from participating in sports or from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity, among other measures that LGBTQ activists say are aimed at “erasure.”
The efforts of conservatives to create such laws in New Hampshire haven’t gone unnoticed.
Eighty percent of Granite Staters responding to the Trevor Project survey said recent politics have negatively affected their well-being. In a political climate increasingly hostile to anyone other than cisgender heterosexuals, Unity House provides a lifeline.
“For many years, our Massachusetts-based program has served clients from New Hampshire,” Matthew McCall, vice president of community services at The Home for Little Wanderers, said in a statement last week. “The opening of this program will allow us to support New Hampshire kids in New Hampshire, keeping them closer to their communities, their families, and their future surroundings for their adult lives.”
Let’s hope that, from the windows of Unity House, the future looks brighter for these teens.
