The spirit of giving the holiday season inspires means not only sharing with loved ones, friends and colleagues. Often, that generosity of spirit also turns to helping organizations and causes that aid those who may be unknown, but whose needs are pressing.
That’s always been a hallmark of Monadnock Region folk, and Giving Tuesday — which follows the merchandising “Days” that kick off the holiday shopping rush — and numerous other charitable initiatives provide wonderful opportunities for area residents who are in a position to help to better life for our neighbors and communities, whether by making a donation, volunteering or just quietly doing a good deed.
As the clock ticks inexorably down to the looming year-end, though, we like to remind those who may be considering an additional expression of generosity that the opportunity remains until Dec. 31 to aid a broad range of the region’s needs and organizations through the Monadnock United Way’s campaign.
Although the headier days when the United Way could realistically set a $2 million-plus annual campaign goal are gone — an inevitability that reflects declining numbers of larger employers headquartered here and competition from direct-giving opportunities online — the campaign goals the past few years have been reset more pragmatically and, impressively, have been climbing higher. This year’s goal is just shy of $1.5 million, which — if met — would be a measured increase from last year’s strong rebound from the $1.27 million goal two years ago.
But only if met. With just over two weeks to go, the campaign has raised over $1 million toward the goal, but clearly needs momentum to continue to get to the finish line. For many, the opportunity to help out can come through workplace payroll-deduction pledges. But direct contributions and pledges provide critical help, too.
In weighing a contribution to the campaign, consider that it will have a multiplying and region-wide impact. And “impact” is the appropriate term, for in recent years the United Way has sharpened its focus through a collective-impact model that not only supports organizations throughout the region financially, but also brings together agencies in key areas — needs of children, early education, financial stability and basic needs — to address gaps in support and promotes greater synergy and efficiency among the many organizations in delivering their services. The result is a collective impact whose benefit is greater than the sum of its parts.
Throughout the region and throughout the year, there are many deserving avenues for directing charitable support, particularly so during this season of giving. But for those seeking an efficient means of maximizing a regionwide bang-for-the-buck to address the needs of children, early education, financial stability and basic needs, the United Way campaign offers an effective way to make a meaningful impact throughout the region’s communities.
To learn more about the programs the United Way supports and to read its latest community impact report detailing results of its collective impact initiatives, visit the United Way website at www.muw.org. And if inspired to contribute or pledge to the campaign before the campaign closes on Dec. 31, either contact your employer about doing so through payroll deduction or visit that website, or call the United Way at 352-4209, for information on making a direct donation or pledge. It will indeed make a difference.
