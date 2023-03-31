As spring begins to assert itself, we take note of significant progress to address two important needs of the region that made headlines as winter neared its end.
The first came when Cheshire Medical Center in Keene announced it had received accreditation for its proposed family medicine residency program, keeping plans to launch the program in 2024 on track.
The region has long been vexed by a shortage of family medicine practitioners. It’s also a nationwide problem born of a health-care and insurance system that’s resulted in overwhelming caseloads and limited time with patients, leading primary care providers to move on to specialty practice and making family medicine a less appealing career path for medical students. Those factors are exacerbated in more rural areas, and here in southwestern New Hampshire the difficulty in recruiting family practitioners to the area and then retaining them has strained staffing resources and led to a revolving-door of providers that has frustrated many patients.
Announced in 2021, Cheshire Medical’s planned residency program is an inspired effort to help solve that conundrum. The hospital purchased the former Peerless Insurance headquarters on Maple Avenue where, after renovations are completed, it will house a new family medicine clinic. It’s hoped the clinic will open by late summer, and it will be staffed initially by existing family medicine professionals.
The proposed residency program’s accreditation on Feb. 1 is significant because recruiting of medical school graduates for three-year post-graduate family medicine residencies can now begin. Headed by Dr. Karl Dietrich, the program aims to add six residents each year beginning July 2024. The residents — who will eventually number 18 — and the faculty physicians recruited by the program to oversee their training will significantly expand the region’s family medicine resources. Additionally, with studies indicating physicians are more likely to remain in practice near where they’ve finished their residency, prospects will surely be enhanced for keeping those recruited to the program in the area afterward.
Family medicine residencies are not unusual, but most are in urban and suburban areas. Starting one in a rural setting is an important initiative, and news that Cheshire Medical’s program has now received the accreditation it needs to help address the long-frustrating shortage of family medicine practitioners in the area is a promising development for health care in the region.
Late February also brought welcome news for meaningful extension of another service important to the region — broadband access. Providing this, too, has proved a challenge in less urban regions, and it’s long been clear that areas with low number of households lack the scale to attract the capital investment from providers to reach them.
In New Hampshire, significant progress was made when 2018 legislation spearheaded by then-Sen. Jay Kahn of Keene enabled municipal bonding for broadband improvements. This created a framework for rural communities to partner with providers on broadband expansion projects, and a number of area towns were able to meaningfully upgrade service to their residents.
Pockets of inadequate coverage remain, however, and the pandemic made clear that high-speed service is far more than a convenience, but is essential for remote working and accessing telehealth and education services. And without it the region is at a competitive disadvantage in attracting and retaining workers sorely needed by area businesses.
Clearly, additional government assistance to jumpstart further broadband investment was needed. For this region, that arrived from the federal government via the state when the Executive Council in February approved a contract with Consolidated Communications to spend $40 million of federal pandemic aid to extend high-speed broadband to 25,000 locations throughout the state, including over 3,500 in Monadnock Region towns. Of them, Winchester will particularly benefit, with service planned to reach 2,300 locations there.
This is the second tranche of federal pandemic funding awarded by the Executive Council to expand broadband coverage, but the first $50 million entirely missed Cheshire County. It’s been a mission of Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington of Concord, whose district covers much of the region, to rectify that. Even if overdue, then, it’s a welcome development this latest round of funding will reach some area towns sorely needing the boost to attract high-speed service.
An additional $25 million of federal funding is to be awarded following completion of an ongoing mapping project to identify remaining unserved locations. Even after, further government incentives will likely still be needed to ensure access to all. Here’s hoping spring brings even more good news for expanded broadband access in the region.
