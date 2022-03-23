To everything (turn, turn, turn), there is a season (turn, turn, turn). So say The Byrds, and who are we to argue?
Well, the seasons have indeed turned in New Hampshire, and so winter has become mud season.
It’s a well-known phenomenon in northern New England, a reason many gardens are planted in May, and many boots are sold that aren’t necessarily of the winter variety. But according to a Valley News report, this year’s season has descended (arisen?) suddenly, and with much ferocity.
The reason given is that the temperatures changed so quickly from freezing nights to temperate days in the 50s and 60s the past week that the ground has remained frozen some inches down, keeping the spring melt from draining deeper into the soil. Thus, the waterlogged topsoil has produced a prodigious muck.
Even hardened Granite Staters and Vermonters who usually take mud season in suctioned stride, are somewhat nonplussed by this year’s season.
“I’m 80 years old and I’ve lived here 55 years, and I’ve never seen the roads this bad,” Ted Kenyon of South Royalton, Vt., told the Valley News. He said he’s been spending his time hauling vehicles out of the mud with his tractor and maintaining a section of a gravel (read: dirt) road in town.
That’s a voice of experience. But even a flatlander with property on a dirt road in this region has likely been through the mud a time or three.
Of course, even those doing their driving on paved roads aren’t exempt from the ravages of winter-turned-spring. For the rest of us, it’s pothole season, and again, this year’s been holier than normal. It also began early, as the winter vacillated between freezing and warmer-than-historically-usual.
For the mudders among us, the main issue is getting stuck and maybe having to be towed free. For the pothole dodgers, it’s getting stuck with a bill for new tires or an alignment. That, by the way, could also be the fate of the dirt-road drivers if they encounter the pothole’s country cousin, the frost heave.
All these road woes are cause for local public works crews to stay busy, along with tow truck operators and mechanics. For the latter two, it can be a lucrative season. For the former, like the rest of us, probably more of a pain.
But being only one of five New England seasons, mud season won’t last that long. It’ll be over by the time the black flies arrive.