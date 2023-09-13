News that the Monadnock Economic Development Corp. has received a $1 million grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission to be put toward an industrial park on 12.9 acres of land on the east side of Keene was welcome on several fronts.
To start, MEDC’s proposed return to hands-on development is a major step in regaining the footing the agency once had in the region.
The grant comes on the heels of a $1 million grant MEDC obtained from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to help property owners clean up contaminated brownfields sites and $500,000 in tax credits from the N.H. Community Development Finance Authority to help fund the Bringing It Home Project, an initiative that hopes to improve child care accessibility in the region by creating home-based child care providers.
That’s three major funding projects just this summer for MEDC, each helping spur area business in a different way.
It’s been a fitful few years for the development agency.
MEDC was established in 1999 following a rebrand of the Keene Economic Development and Revitalization Corp. The organization became a force in local development under former director Jack Dugan, bankrolling projects like the Black Brook Corporate Park, the city’s East Side development, which includes the Monadnock Food Co-op and Westmill senior housing, and leveraging funds to make possible the Wells Street Parking Garage and the expansion of the Keene Public Library and county courthouse in Keene.
But as Dugan was winding down his tenure, the organization fell into financial difficulty. He stepped away mid-2020, leaving behind an outline for a downtown arts corridor along Gilbo Avenue and across to Railroad Square. Arthur Robert, Dugan’s replacement, said that corridor was among the projects MEDC was committed to seeing through. But by November of that year, those plans changed amid financial pressure due largely to outstanding debt. Robert said the landscape for rural development had changed, and that the organization might shift its focus from real estate projects to other drivers of economic growth.
The nonprofit had debts of up to $1.9 million at that point, and Robert stepped down a few months later. Steve Fortier was appointed interim director, and reduced that amount to $1.1 million following financial restructuring. Morrison took the reins last July and has continued reducing that debt, enough to refocus attention toward helping grow area business again.
Second, the development of the long-empty parcel adjacent to the Optical Avenue business zone could help spur the city’s revitalized industrial base. The organization plans to create the Keene Technology and Innovation Park at the site that once held the Elm City’s drive-in theater.
“We will purchase the land, recruit tenants in and do a lot of the infrastructure and building construction to allow those companies to relocate to Keene or expand,” Morrison said. He added that there is less than a 3 percent vacancy rate for shovel-ready industrial sites in the state, adding urgency to expanding the industrial base while it’s still possible.
Finally, the grant was among $43.6 million in funds being distributed in New Hampshire, northern Maine, Vermont and New York by the Northern Border Regional Commission, a federal-state economic development partnership. The commission is tasked with sparking development in economically disadvantaged areas within Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York. In 2017, Cheshire County was added to the region covered by the commission, along with Belknap County and, in Vermont, Windham and Windsor counties.
And it’s paid dividends for the region. In addition to the $1 million MEDC received, that $43.6 million in grants included:
$233,152 to the Greater Monadnock Collaborative in Keene, to create a two-year marketing campaign to recruit and retain a workforce.
$499,015 to the Monadnock United Way for the Monadnock Region Afterschool Partnership Project to create economic development opportunities throughout Cheshire County.
$500,000 to the Monadnock Affordable Housing Corp to redevelop the vacant Roosevelt School in Keene into 30 low- and moderate-income apartments.
$496,883 to the Monadnock Community Services Center in Keene to reduce operating costs by installing a solar array and applying cost savings to workforce attraction and retention initiatives.
$416,154 to the Hannah Grimes Center in Keene to advance rural economic initiatives with local, state and regional partnerships.
That the county qualified for inclusion in the commission’s purview as one of “the most distressed counties” in the state isn’t great, but the reality is that this is what the numbers show. Given that, it’s good to have the boost the commission’s aid provides.
