We’re not quite sure what to make of the Keene City Council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee’s continuing to discuss the placement of “small cell” wireless towers in the city.
The towers are used to boost 4G reception and could someday be converted for use with 5G phone systems. The looming 5G revolution became a big deal in Keene several years ago, when a group of residents citing uncertain health concerns demanded the council ban such towers due to reported health problems. The council wavered, then opted to wait for a state panel investigating that very topic to come out with its report. They set a moratorium on applications, which everyone seemed to feel was fine since no companies were banging down Keene’s doors to site 5G facilities anyway.
But before that report came out, the council reversed course and passed an ordinance to site such towers. That move was prompted by the fear that wireless companies would submit applications before the issue was settled — one company had reportedly expressed interest already — and Keene would be caught without any say in the matter. How much say they have is debatable to begin with.
The Federal Communications Commission oversees the wireless industry, and decades ago Congress passed a law that gives the FCC sole discretion over wireless towers. In short, municipalities can’t ban them unless the FCC says so. In 2018, the FCC issued an order restricting what cities and towns can do to curb such transmitters. However, Keene officials believe they do have the ability to say where in the city they can go. Part of the FCC order, though, noted that municipalities can have some degree of control only if they have an ordinance in place before they receive an application. And they have a short window in which to act on applications.
Thus, the councilors created an ordinance that sets location and design standards for small-cell towers. It sets spacing requirements and a hierarchy of areas in which the city would prefer the poles be sited, and it requires them to go through the DPW director for a license. He has a 60-day window in which to approve or deny those licenses.
Now that applications have started coming in, and small-cell towers are being built, Councilor Randy Filiault wants to involve the council — or at least, himself — every time an application is received.
Filiault, one of the original council members stumping for an ordinance limiting 5G towers based on reports that they may be unhealthy, opposed the new ordinance in 2020. He said in a recent letter to the mayor and council that he was alerted to the fact that two small-cell towers had been built and two more are in the application process. He called it a question of transparency, saying the council should know every time an application is received.
Why should they? They created an ordinance to deal with the towers that doesn’t include the council. The council itself put that issue in the hands of Kürt Blomquist, the city’s public works director.
“I understand it has to go to the public works director, but from there is the council notified?” Filiault said during a discussion that took up nearly 90 minutes. “No, because they don’t have to. I don’t want to hear that we don’t have to be notified; I want to be notified. We’re the elected officials of the city.”
And those elected officials chose to trust a key city staff member with following through on such applications. They didn’t include a need to inform the council, nor interested specific councilors, as a requirement of approval.
Could Blomquist shoot Filiault a text or email every time he receives a new application? Sure, and perhaps he will now that the latter has expressed his desire to be in the loop. But toward what regulatory purpose?
The council was purposely left out of the ordinance because it’s a clunky body that takes several weeks to approve a “Bless you” when somebody sneezes. There’s no room for that in the FCC’s mandated timetable for approval. Thus, Filiault could be given a heads-up on applications, but the only action he could realistically then take would be to interfere with Blomquist’s carrying out his appointed task.
That would serve nobody’s interest and potentially leave the city open to legal challenges if an application were denied — something the telecoms have made clear will likely occur anyway, since they believe the city has no say in siting the towers.
The council could revisit and amend the ordinance down the road. Only then would councilors be required to be kept in the loop. In the meantime, good governance demands the licensing process be left with city staff and only city staff.
