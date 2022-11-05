Tuesday is Election Day, the day when we all count on each other to play the most significant ongoing task entrusted to us in our representative democracy — to vote. Sadly, political campaigning has become so insidiously dispiriting and disrespectful, it would be easy to give in to feeling many of our politicians and perhaps even our political system don’t deserve the thought, care and effort necessary to make an informed and considered choice at the polls to determine who will represent us and what direction local, state and federal government will head.
Yet that’s what’s been expected of us since the Republic was founded and Americans were given the right and privilege of self-determination. At the time it was a relatively novel — and certainly revolutionary — right. But, even though there’s a tendency to take it for granted, exercising that right is as critical as ever to the continuing health of our democracy.
But don’t just vote for the sake of others; do it for yourself. Because the outcome of all the races in this year’s election matters and will matter to you. Certainly there are the high-profile federal races for the U.S. Senate and House that get the most attention and suck up most of the air on the broadcast and digital spectrum. With governing in Congress as divisively partisan as it’s ever been, the country’s direction could veer in markedly different directions based on the election results here in New Hampshire.
Also, everyone’s ballot will present choices in the contests for governor and the state Legislature and Executive Council. The results in these races will dictate not just who is New Hampshire’s chief executive, but also whether the winner’s policy priorities will be aligned with or checked by those of your representatives in Concord. And who gets elected from your county to the House of Representatives will have ramifications for how state money is spent there.
So, too, your vote in the various county races matters, not only for how county agencies are run, but also for how much property tax you pay the county for the services it provides. And, at the end of the ballot, voters are asked two questions on approving a constitutional amendment and holding a constitutional convention.
Part of voting responsibly includes becoming informed, and that should involve going beyond what the political advertisements, social media posts and robo calls tell you. Much of the basic information — who’s running in races affecting in your town, where your polling place is, information about registering to vote or casting an absentee ballot, sample ballots — can be found on The Sentinel’s Election 2022 website at www.sentinelsource.com/vote/.
There, you’ll also find a compilation of The Sentinel’s news staff’s election coverage over the course of the campaign, including previews of many of the contested races and responses from candidates who responded to our questionnaire about their views. In its election coverage, the news staff was guided by what it learned from readers’ responses in developing a Citizens Agenda of issues important to them. The Sentinel also extended invitations to the Republican and Democratic candidates for governor and U.S. House and Senate to sit down for questioning guided by the Citizens Agenda. Not all accepted the invitation, but you’ll also find on the Election 2022 website videos of the interviews with those who did.
Lastly, the editorial board has expressed its views of some of the races and its endorsements, also found on the Election 2022 website. It offers those with the goal of contributing to the public dialog about those races and to present but one perspective on them.
But no one should stop there. Rather, there are many sources for becoming better informed about the races. Most candidates have their own websites stating their positions on issues — all to be taken with a grain (or more, in some cases) of salt. And we would caution that care be taken to ensure that any news or information source you consult be one that can be trusted to vet its coverage for accuracy and fairness.
In the end, though, the decision is yours to make, as a contribution to forming the collective wisdom that will set the direction of your county, state and country for the next two years. It’s not an easy or necessarily convenient responsibility, but it’s a solemn one and well worth the effort.
