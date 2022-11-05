Tuesday is Election Day, the day when we all count on each other to play the most significant ongoing task entrusted to us in our representative democracy — to vote. Sadly, political campaigning has become so insidiously dispiriting and disrespectful, it would be easy to give in to feeling many of our politicians and perhaps even our political system don’t deserve the thought, care and effort necessary to make an informed and considered choice at the polls to determine who will represent us and what direction local, state and federal government will head.

