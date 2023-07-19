There was a time when many people looked askance at community colleges. They were, the thinking went, filled with students who couldn’t afford, or couldn’t measure up academically to those in, traditional four-year colleges. Students there took easier courses or focused on so-called “career training” instead of liberal arts or majors preparing them for white-collar professions.
That image, if it was ever accurate, has been outdated for years and years, at least in the Granite State. Twenty-first-century community colleges in New Hampshire have grown to the point of being rigorous enough academically that the University System of New Hampshire has partnered with its sister track to offer streamlined programs in which students start their college careers within the community college system, then transition seamlessly to four-year institutions.
And that focus on “career” training for the trades? The laugh is on those who ridiculed that path, only to watch the pay and prestige of those professions grow. Further, there are many options in today’s community colleges that mirror or augment courses of study at traditional four-year schools — in the health field, counseling, tech and more.
As for the part about catering to those who “can’t afford” four-year schools, well, that much remains true to the extent that a year or two spent at a community college costs less than almost any four-year option. But in today’s world, choosing to save that money — especially if you can get a comparable education in some areas — is simply smart business.
That streamlined partnership between the Granite State’s two higher education systems, in fact, was put in place mainly for that purpose. Because college is expensive. Ask anyone who’s faced a mountain of debt six months after graduating. It’s the reason there’s so much interest in student loan forgiveness, and so much effort being put into reducing the cost to begin with.
As big fans of the latter, we’re all for the news last week from the Community College System of New Hampshire that unveiled a new arrangement for those needing the most help.
The system’s Promise Program will help New Hampshire students who qualify, based on financial need, by bridging the gap between grants and scholarships, and the cost of tuition and required comprehensive fees, at all seven of New Hampshire’s community colleges, which include River Valley Community College’s branch co-located on the Keene State College campus. In other words, it will pay the difference between the cost of a college semester and whatever aid the student is receiving. That makes the semester free.
It’s not available to everyone. Potential recipients need to complete the federal Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), be Pell Grant-eligible — among the neediest of students financially — and enroll in at least six credits per semester.
The $3 million program is based on successful models in other states, including Maine and Vermont. Funding was included in the latest biennial budget, meaning it’s a two-year project. Whether it continues after that may well depend on how well it goes.
River Valley Community College President Alfred Williams told the Eagle Times of Claremont he hopes that the success of this program will demonstrate a need for this type of funding and be included in future budgets.
News of the Promise Program comes just two weeks after the system announced a tuition freeze for the 2023-2024 school year — the fifth straight year the system has held tuition at $215 per credit. That’s a bargain, but still a big reach for some. And the system has taken other steps to make its offerings accessible to all. In 2018, it launched an initiative that encourages faculty members to use more open educational resources — instructional materials in the public domain that are accessible for free. This includes full courses, course materials, modules, textbooks, streaming videos, tests, software and other tools.
As noted earlier, college isn’t the only route to success. But it’s long been considered a strong step, whether for two or four years or longer. Making it accessible to everyone, regardless of financial resources, is a win for prospective students, employers in search of qualified workers and the state as a whole.
The community college system deserves a shout out, as do the Legislature and governor, for providing the funding. It’s not free college for all, but it’s a start for those who need the leg up the most.
