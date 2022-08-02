The concept of “porch pirating” itself is a fairly recent development. It’s not that opportunistic pilferers years ago wouldn’t take advantage if they saw something enticing sitting around on a porch or in a mailbox unattended. That’s just common thievery and has existed throughout history.
That said, the phenomenon certainly picked up with the explosion of package deliveries brought on by the growth of online shopping. It’s become enough of an issue that drivers for UPS, FedEx, Amazon and even the Postal Service now photograph the packages at the home as proof against claims of nondelivery when porch pirates strike.
But humans are, if nothing else, an endlessly inventive and ingenious species, even — perhaps especially — the scoundrels, rogues and crooks that prey on anyone not wary enough to secure their money or belongings. So, with more homeowners turning to Ring-style doorbell cameras and other means to discourage snatch-and-run thievery, they’ve found a new way to steal packages, and more.
As most readers likely know, it’s possible to fill out — online or at a post office — a form to have your mail forwarded during a vacation or in the event of a move. That makes sense and is tremendously convenient. One Peterborough woman recently found it’s also possible for someone else to fill out such forms in any addressee’s name and have that person’s mail sent where it can be easily intercepted. She called it a new form of porch piracy.
Lynn Snow told The Sentinel’s Rick Green her letters and packages were diverted to Miami and a credit card was set up in her name — likely based on information obtained from the diverted mail. She found out her mail had been diverted only when her letter carrier ran into her husband and asked if he wanted to continue to forward it. Snow said she was told another, similar case of piracy (actually, mail fraud and more) had recently been reported in Peterborough.
Mail forwarding is a great convenience at a minimum, and vital in many cases. Missing mail can cause all sorts of problems with payments owed and more. The Postal Service says 35 million change-of-address requests are filed each year. A spokesman told The Sentinel that less than one-tenth of 1 percent of transactions are reported as suspicious, and many of those don’t turn out to be anything nefarious. That still adds up. The Office of Inspector General for the Postal Service issued a “management alert report” on April 12 that said more needs to be done to authenticate change-of-address requests. The report says the number of requests that were confirmed as fraudulent jumped from 8,857 in 2020 to 23,606 last year — a 167 percent increase — and that current identity-verification procedures are “weak.”
Those procedures, at least for online address-change requests, include sending cards to both the new and old addresses advising of the change in address. In theory, the Postal Service won’t start forwarding without a response.
But Snow said she never received such a card, and that her case proves not enough is being done to prevent these thefts.
She’s right. Losing mail is a serious problem, whether it’s packages from online shopping, private greetings from family or friends, or notices of a soon-to-be-past-due bill. Customers may lose some convenience if the process is tightened — say, by requiring anyone submitting a change-of-address form to show a valid ID, and making sure verification cards are sent to the old address and returned before making any change.
Without a doubt, having identified mail forwarding as a potentially lucrative con, thieves will fashion a way around any security measures. As we’ve learned with supposedly “hack-proof” databases and other modern targets, nothing is ever truly safe if people put their minds to stealing it. But the Postal Service needs to do better than it has in combating these postal pirates.
