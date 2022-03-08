On Jan. 6, 1941, in his State of the Union address to Congress, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt presented his case for American involvement in the war in Europe, where much of the continent had fallen to the advancing German army. Great Britain was under siege and barely hanging on. In helping Britain, Roosevelt argued, the United States would be fighting for universal freedoms.
Roosevelt’s address became known as the Four Freedoms speech. The very first freedom Roosevelt mentioned in the address was freedom of speech and expression. He added freedom from want, freedom from fear and freedom to worship God in one’s own way.
In the summer of 1942, a little more than six months after the United States had joined World War II, artist Norman Rockwell wrestled with how to illustrate the four freedoms named in Roosevelt’s speech the year before. According to the book “Norman Rockwell’s Four Freedoms” by Stuart Murray and James McCabe, Rockwell sat straight up in bed one July night in his home in Arlington, Vt., remembering a recent town meeting where local laborer Jim Edgerton stood up and spoke against a plan for building a new school. No one in the room agreed with him, according to the book, but they let him speak. In that moment of wakefulness, Rockwell had the subject for his illustration of freedom of speech: a New England town meeting.
Here we are, 80 years later, in the midst of another series of town meetings, and they are as important now as they ever were.
At the time Rockwell painted the four freedoms, using his neighbors as models, Americans watched as the Nazis restricted religious freedom, arrested those who spoke out against the regime, and brought terror and starvation to whole nations.
Today, we watch as Russia invades neighboring Ukraine, bringing fear and want to citizens of a sovereign nation, and cracks down on freedom of speech within its own borders.
The fight for democracy is not just a war “over there.” It’s here, in the form of voting-rights restrictions, lies about election fraud and efforts to concentrate wealth and political power in the hands of a few. The unimaginable happened on Jan. 6, 2020: an insurrection by U.S. citizens who stormed the Capitol based on a lie spread by the 45th president that the election had been “stolen” from him.
As routine and perfunctory as it may seem in our bucolic corner of the world, town meeting stands for something fundamental to the United States. A New England institution, town meeting is often called the purest form of democracy. In New Hampshire, a group of individuals acting as equals to make decisions for the places where they live can be traced to 1623 in the earliest settlements of Dover and Portsmouth, according to the N.H. Municipal Association.
At a town or school district meeting, whether you are for or against the proposed new school or fire station, you are allowed to state your opinion like Jim Edgerton or express it through your ballot. The ability to gather, to speak freely or to vote on matters that affect you cannot be taken for granted, as Roosevelt indicated in his now-famous speech. Becoming complacent about something so fundamental to our way of life could have dangerous consequences. Your participation in your town or school meeting keeps democracy alive.