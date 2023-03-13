On Jan. 6, 1941, in his State of the Union address to Congress, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt presented his case for American involvement in the war in Europe, where much of the continent had fallen to the advancing German army. Great Britain was under siege and barely hanging on. In helping Britain, Roosevelt argued, the United States would be fighting for universal freedoms.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.