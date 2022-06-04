Electricity, we are told, follows the path of least resistance. So, too, does water, as anyone who’s experienced a leaky roof can attest. There’s a lot that science can offer along the same lines. For example, Newton’s first law of motion, regarding the concept of inertia: A body at rest will remain at rest unless acted upon by some force.
And humans? Much has been written about us that postulates a similar idea that nature is to pursue an easy, resistance-free path. After all, life is short; why fight?
Lao Tzu said: “Those who flow as life flows need no other force.” This Buddhist (or Taoist) concept of Wu-Wei, or “doing nothing,” is read by some as “Go with the flow.” It may be a bit more complex a concept than that – more akin to “go as nature goes” — but it’s not the only philosophical reference that hints at the key to a happy and successful life being to seek out the easiest path forward.
Take Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung, who famously said: “What you resist, persists.” In other words, stop fighting and let things go.
Even the Bible has a take, though split between the wrathful Old Testament God and the forgiving New Testament Christ, it has it both ways: an eye for an eye vs. turn the other cheek.
However you boil it down, it seems wanting things to go smoothly is in the nature of most of us. And that’s something exploitable by those who relish confrontation, annoyance and intimidation. It seems such behaviors are thriving these days: social media bullying; political win-at-all-costs, don’t-you-dare-compromise tactics; the rise of shouting as a televised art form rather than thoughtful debate.
Then there is actual intimidation, such as violating someone’s home and leaving threats of future consequences; chanting to elected officials that you “know where they live”; or taking advantage of the recent easing of firearms laws to not-so-subtly make it clear you’re armed while telling someone what you think they should do.
All this is suddenly fair game in our culture, as recent news reports make clear.
N.H. Public Radio, having spent many months painstakingly reporting on problems at Granite Recovery Centers, and its founder Eric Spofford, became the apparent target of threatening vandals, as the homes of two journalists who worked on that project were defaced. A person spray-painted the words “Just the beginning!” in red on one home, threw a brick through a window and was seen running away. Bricks were thrown through the windows of other homes, which were also spray-painted.
If, as it appears, the NHPR reporter and editor are being threatened or harassed because of what they revealed, that’s not only an attempt to silence working journalists telling an important story, it’s part of a troubling recent trend of people turning to intimidation and actual violence to “win” disputes or public policy debates.
It aligns with another recent story, regarding the difficulty clerks and moderators across New Hampshire are having in finding elections workers. The Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law found that one in six election officials polled had been threatened, causing some to leave their jobs over safety concerns. According to the N.H. Bulletin, the Brennan Center report found that election officials are aware that threats are increasing.
That’s spurred action in New Hampshire. The Legislature passed a bill this session that would make intimidating an election officer a class B felony. Of course, it wouldn’t be this particular Legislature if it didn’t also add potential fines and criminal charges for election worker misconduct, thus broadly hinting at the sort of election-rigging claims that might anger people to begin with.
Not that those lawmakers are immune to the rise of intimidation tactics. There have been disruptive protests outside Gov. Chris Sununu’s home, and this year has seen disturbing demonstrations outside the residences of Supreme Court justices who may be ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. Earlier this year, groups of anti-vaccine and other “don’t tell me what to do” Granite Staters started showing up at hearings of both the Legislature and Executive Council, yelling and otherwise disrupting proceedings. Sadly, they often got their way, despite being clearly a small minority.
It’s vital to our civic process that regular citizens step up to participate, that a broad and diverse group help usher democracy through its paces. We need more than the outraged to volunteer, more than those seeking self gain to run for office. And we need watchdogs to report on bad actors and misdeeds. To those who do, we owe a debt, especially knowing they may be subjecting themselves to harassment, threats or assault.
Which brings us back to the inclination to follow the path of least resistance. How many people who might step up will decide it’s just not worth it to put themselves in the path of strong resistance, perhaps even violence?
Returning to Newton, there’s another side to that first law of motion: A body in motion will remain in motion and at a constant speed, again unless acted upon by a force.
Let’s hope this new dynamic isn’t a force strong enough to derail our democracy.