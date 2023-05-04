The specifics were startling, but the story, writ large, is all too familiar, especially in the Granite State.
This past weekend’s Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab story on in-home care laid bare, once again, the biggest challenge facing health care today: wages. Particularly, wages for those without advanced medical degrees — the people who do much of the actual in-person care for patients and clients in need.
The Health Lab’s report focused on in-home care — tasks that can range from cleaning and meal preparation to dressing, bathing and physically moving clients in and out of bed. It’s work that requires physical ability and mental acuity and a caring nature.
Because so many agencies that provide such services rely on Medicaid — the federal-state partnership that helps pay for health services for lower-income residents — the state-set Medicaid reimbursement rates dictate what health workers are paid. Agencies simply can’t raise pay for workers if they are getting shortchanged themselves.
The Health Lab report quoted the CEO of Waypoint, a nonprofit agency that provides different social services throughout New Hampshire, as saying such workers earn $13.50 an hour — less than half of the $30.12/hour average wage of workers overall in New Hampshire.
“My daughter is 15 and makes more babysitting,” said Amy Moore, director of Ascentria In-Home Care, which provides services throughout the state, including in the Monadnock Region.
All involved agree caring for seniors in their homes instead of placing them in nursing homes or hospital settings saves money for both the client and the public. It’s also better for the client’s mental health.
Yet a July 2022 report from the N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute found that Choices for Independence (CFI) — a Medicaid waiver program that pays for home care for about 3,700 seniors of low income who are eligible for nursing-home level care in the state — has been underfunded by more than $153 million between 2011 and 2021.
The fallout is a domino effect: low Medicaid reimbursements means agencies can’t raise wages; low pay means agencies can’t attract workers (especially in areas of New Hampshire bordering states that pay better, which is all of them); too few workers means the agencies can’t take on new clients, who then have to go into nursing homes or hospitals; the low number of home-care workers means patients aren’t able to get out of those hospitals/nursing homes, meaning beds there aren’t available for others who need them.
“Everybody talks about we’re heading off the cliff,” said Heather Carroll, advocacy director for the N.H. Alliance for Healthy Aging. “We’ve gone off the cliff.”
Again, this is a scenario playing out in New Hampshire across a number of health-care sectors. Long-term care facilities report the same dynamic — low Medicaid rates suppressing wages, which makes jobs harder to fill, which means beds aren’t available, leading to long waiting lists for care.
Ditto mental health programs. As reported last week, the state — defending itself in a lawsuit brought by hospitals — says it can’t clear its backlog of such cases for at least two years because it can’t find enough workers to staff mental-health facilities. The hospitals contend mental-health patients are being kept in their emergency rooms for too long who should have received treatment or placement from the state.
Care to guess why the state can’t find mental health workers?
There is a sliver of promising news, though it remains to be seen whether it will come to fruition. The N.H. House, in its compromise state budget, approved a hike of $132 million over two years in funding toward Medicaid rates, far more than the governor’s budget called for. But that’s still well below the $200 million agencies had asked for, and it remains to be seen whether the Senate will accept that amount as it tackles the budget.
Ideally, the Senate would see the harm being done to Granite Staters by years of shortchanging Medicaid-dependent programs and raise the reimbursements even further. But lacking that, it ought to keep to the House’s budget on the matter.
