Sometimes, you can see the argument for an idea, and even agree there’s some merit to it, but the idea on the whole just isn’t a winner.
Such is the case in Dublin, where Police Chief Timothy Suokko has been making a pitch for a police shooting range off Cobb Meadow Road. At a zoning hearing last Tuesday, Suokko argued the range is needed — despite there being a shooting range his department uses right down the road at the Peterborough town line — because that range, at the Peterborough Sportsman’s Club, uses stationary targets. He wants his department trained in “dynamic” shooting, where the targets move around, like people in real-life situations.
He also pointed out how dangerous it is not to have properly trained officers, by citing national statistics such as the 43,649 officers who were assaulted in 2021. That year, 61 were killed by firearms.
Not to minimize the danger any law enforcement officer faces, but using national numbers is a bit hyperbolic in this case. Sticking to crime data reported in Dublin itself, over the five-year stretch from 2016 to 2020 — the most recent available on CityData.com — there were zero murders in town, one robbery and five assaults, so one per year. Does that mean violent crime couldn’t crop up in town? Certainly not. But it’s a more accurate picture of the danger there than citing statistics that include every major city in America.
Suokko also argued that an in-town range would better protect Dubliners because his officers wouldn’t have to leave town to train. That’s all three of his full-time officers (including himself) and three part-timers. We imagine there are plenty of times officers have the ability to drive the 15 minutes to Keene for training at a dynamic shooting facility.
Suokko’s quest seemed to find little traction among the more than 150 residents who showed up to the hearing. Against the inconvenience to Suokko and his few officers, they cited noise and danger issues, and effects on property values and the environment.
One speaker, a longtime officer and firearms trainer, argued that training at larger ranges would help officers more than having their own facility, because they’d have better instructors and programming. Keene police and Cheshire County sheriff’s deputies train at the Cheshire County Shooting Sports Education Foundation’s Ferry Brook range, which has action classes, trap shooting and other dynamic options.
Residents and at least one business owner argued the Dublin range would pose noise issues in a residential neighborhood. It could adversely affect the environment, since lead from stray bullets could seep into groundwater.
Then there’s the danger of rounds getting away from the site. Whatever promises and efforts might be made to the contrary, experience shows bullets can escape the confines of outdoor ranges. It’s happened in Keene and elsewhere, even in settings with strict guidelines and plenty of berms, etc.
And all of that makes it a realistic worry that the proposed siting will have an adverse effect on property values.
None of this negates the need for proper training for Dublin’s police. Nor does it mean their safety should be sacrificed. But there are clear options for that training that don’t require building a new shooting range on the Cobb Meadow Road site.
It just doesn’t seem a winning proposition.
