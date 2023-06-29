Electricity consumers in the Granite State — that is, almost all of us — received welcome news last week about upcoming rate changes from Eversource, the state’s largest electric utility. The news was also good for the state’s fledgling community power plans hoping to demonstrate buying muscle for their participants and encourage transition toward greener energy consumption.
The new Eversource pricing approved by the Public Utilities Commission marks a welcome break in the extraordinarily high prices New Hampshire residents and businesses have faced since last summer. In August, Eversource implemented a near doubling of its supply rate, an increase which, when combined with its electricity delivery charges, translated to an almost 50 percent increase on residential customers’ bills. The state’s other major electricity providers also passed on similarly staggering hikes.
As 2022 was a state and national election year, much political posturing sought to lay blame for the increase. Democrats and others pointed fingers at the Republican-appointed members of the PUC, which approved the rate increases. Gov. Chis Sununu and Republicans said inflation brought on by excessive spending by Democrats in Washington was the cause. The better explanation for the spiking prices was last year’s sharp increase in natural gas — the source of nearly half of New England’s energy generation — due to the war in Ukraine.
State law limits Eversource and the large electric utilities to repricing their supply rates only twice each year. Rates improved slightly in February, dropping — in Eversource’s case — from 22.6 to 20.6 cents per kilowatt hour. Now, the PUC has approved Eversource’s August repricing of 12.6 cents per kW/h, a drop of almost 50 percent from last August’s high and nearing the price in effect before Russia invaded Ukraine. After factoring in its delivery charge, an Eversource news release stated, the upcoming rate will result in a 24 percent decrease for homeowners using 600 kW hours per month.
As welcome as the new rates will be, they also provide validation for the aggregated community power plans that the state finally authorized this year. Prominently in this region, Keene banded together with Swanzey, Marlborough and Wilton to launch an aggregated plan this month that locks in electricity supply rates through the end of 2025. Any resident who opted (or chooses to, during that period) can pay almost 12 percent less than the upcoming Eversource rate.
The plan also offers residents in Keene and the other towns options to source a greater percentage of their electricity from renewable energy. Those who elect the 10 percent more renewables option or the 50 percent renewables option will still be paying less than Eversource’s upcoming August rate. And residents who’ve elected to go all green will pay only 1.3 cents per kW/h more.
Of course, whether the Keene plan continues to be comparatively favorable will depend on market fluctuations over the next 30 months. But consumers nevertheless can be assured of price stability throughout that period.
Some area towns — Harrisville, Peterborough and Walpole — are offering aggregated power plans through the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire. The rates offered by those plans right now don’t compare as favorably to the upcoming August repricing as Keene’s does. The statewide coalition plans, however, operate on a different model that reprices each August and February. Their new rates for August have not been announced, but it would be surprising if their aggregated buying power did not enable them to set prices in August that continue to be attractive to consumers in these towns, including those wishing to elect greener options.
As promising as these developments are — both for consumers’ pocketbooks and for promoting more use of renewables — the news would be even better if the state moved faster to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels for electricity generation. There’s a promising proposal to bring Quebec hydropower into the state which, unlike the now-abandoned Northern Pass project, would serve New Hampshire consumers and not be a mere conduit to Massachusetts, state consumer advocate Don Kreis told The Sentinel’s Rick Green. Even if that project moves forward — no sure thing, as it’s competing to win substantial federal funding, Kreis stated — the ongoing need for greater diversity of energy sources must be addressed if electricity costs in New Hampshire are to become more competitive.
