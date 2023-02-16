How much extra cost should a community bear for hosting social agencies and programs that serve a region?
That question has certainly come up in Keene many times — particularly when programs that serve those most in need by providing food, shelter or other necessities have sought to expand. Now, a bill before the Senate Election Law and Municipal Affairs Committee seeks to ensure that cost is distributed more fairly.
Senate Bill 110, authored by Keene Sen. Donovan Fenton, is also sponsored by Sen. Denise Ricciardi of Bedford and Keene Rep. Jodi Newell, among others. It would amend RSA 126-A:30, which defines residency for the purpose of accessing DHHS services.
If passed, SB 110 would do two things. The first is to ensure a person remains a resident of their community for 30 days if they lose their home or for any length spent in emergency housing, a treatment program or hospital. That’s important in two ways.
First, it would mean someone would maintain their residence under many trying circumstances, which has both a psychological value and keeps their affairs from becoming muddled. But it also means a community — such as Keene — that hosts many social services doesn’t become “responsible” for someone as soon as they start using those services. Remember, state law dictates that a community must provide for its indigent residents, so where someone who falls under that category lives matters.
The second aspect of the bill takes that notion a step further, and is particularly interesting given the recent conversations taking place between Keene and Cheshire County officials over the practice of dropping off some inmates from the county jail in downtown Keene upon release. It notes:
“Municipalities shall communicate and coordinate assistance options with each other, including reimbursements from municipalities of origin as established in RSA 165:20-a, when it is determined unreasonable for the person to physically return to the municipality of origin due to transportation, timing of need for assistance, or residency is unclear.”
In other words, if helping someone from another community is costly, a city or town would be entitled to get that cost back from the town of residence, and the two municipalities ought to work it out.
That makes sense, and often, that’s just what happens already. But as several people testified at a hearing last week — including Keene City Manager Elizabeth Dragon — it isn’t always the case. Some communities don’t want to accept the financial responsibility for services provided elsewhere. Others may not even be aware they are responsible. This bill would at least make that clear.
But it then leaves it to the communities to work things out. Though it does clarify that the community of residence can be charged if costs are “unreasonable,” it doesn’t define what that means. And it doesn’t otherwise lay out any process to settle disputes.
Still, it’s a good topic to address. Some state governments would be more active in spreading out such burdens for assisting the destitute, but then that’s the New Hampshire advantage: downshifting costs where it matters most.
