If there’s a constant in the Monadnock Region’s economic life over the years, it’s change. Change in the mix of goods and services people seek that drives commercial activity. Change in the industries and businesses that provide employment. Change that reflects the ongoing appeal and challenges as the region strives to retain and enhance its vibrancy. Thus, when the region bids farewell to long-standing enterprises, there have followed over the years new ventures starting up which, without necessarily replacing those departing, offer promise the vitality of this resilient corner of New Hampshire can continue in an ever-evolving world.
We are reminded of this anew by the closures of two local mainstays of the region’s business community announced lately and the recent unveiling of plans for the establishment of a cutting-edge biotechnology firm in Keene to take advantage of the region’s assets.
In the retail sector, a void in the area’s retail mix was created last month when the men’s outfitter Miller Bros.-Newton closed its downtown Keene doors after nearly 178 years. Owned over the last 75 years by Wichland family members, the downtown business survived and thrived as men’s dress preferences evolved from a buttoned-down style to the sometimes outlandish — remember leisure suits? — to the smart, relaxed look. However much online competition and pandemic disruptions may have contributed to the decision to close, the Wichlands continued to find a winning formula of inventory and customer service such that they can rightly say, as co-owner Bruce Wichland told The Sentinel, “we’re going out on top.”
So, too, will Peterboro Basket Co., the 168-year-old maker of specialty baskets, which will wind down operations this summer or fall. Located on Peterborough’s Grove Street for a century, the enterprise has earned a reputation for the quality and style of its hand-woven wooden baskets and also enhances its namesake town’s branding through the brass name plates affixed on its products sold well beyond this region and New England. Factors contributing to the closure include supply issues caused partly by widespread beetle destruction and worker shortages. But, the company’s website acknowledges, its owners are also “ready to retire.”
Yet as the region bids adieu to these venerable businesses, hope of continued repositioning for the future came with the announcement earlier this month that Detact Diagnostics, a Dutch life-sciences firm which produces innovative rapid bacterial- and viral-detection solutions, plans to establish its U.S. headquarters and laboratories in Keene. Although the company will start small — CEO Dr. Joost Gazendan told The Sentinel it would initially employ four or five people in Keene — what makes the move particularly encouraging are the factors Gazendan cited as contributing to the decision to set up in the Monadnock Region. Those include a partnership with the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, which will provide office space for the firm, and Keene State College, which will offer Detact space to establish a so-called CLIA-certified laboratory that meets Federal standards for handling clinical supplies and will provide internship and employment possibilities. Gazendan also cited the Keene area’s sense of community and depth of expertise and noted that, here, Detact would not be “just one in a crowd,” as in more-established life-sciences locations.
Detact says it will need to raise $1 million in startup capital and hopes to have its lab operating within nine months. When it does, score it a success for Hannah Grimes, which over the last five years launched its Bio Nest incubator aimed at developing a local biotech sector. Pitching Keene to Detact involved connecting it to various stakeholders and showcasing the area’s higher-education institutions, medical community connections, proximity to larger cities and lower costs, Hannah Grimes Executive Director Mary Ann Kristiansen said.
Still, it’s as yet early days for growing a local biotech sector. “We’re not a biotech hub at the moment,” Kristiansen said. But, in commenting on Detact’s plans for Keene, she said that, in an always evolving local economy, “finding one [firm] that’s really going to grow well into the future is just important for our diverse rural economy.”
For a region that has transitioned over the last two centuries from reliance on mills to manufacturing to insurance, that would be a welcome continuation of change.
(For disclosure, we note Sentinel President and COO Terrence Williams heads the Hannah Grimes board.)