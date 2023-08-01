When the Cheshire Fair opens Thursday, it will do so no longer as the long-awaited summer centerpiece of the region’s social and economic life. It has, in fact, been a long time since that was the case.
Agriculture, while still important hereabouts, was long ago surpassed as the economic engine of the state. Likewise, the games, rides, shows and contests that once bestowed a year’s worth of bragging rights are now a sideshow to the many screens — TV, computer, cell phone — that dominate our daily lives in the 21st century.
Several years ago, the fair’s organizers cut the event back from eight days to five, and now four. Yes, times have changed. But we say this knowing that while the role of the fair has changed for many, its importance to others has not. And, where it was once popular because it was the only game in town for the summer, it remains so because it’s now, for many, something unique — something they’re not exposed to in their everyday lives.
The fair once brought the region together to celebrate the harvest in which they all had a stake, and to celebrate making it through another long, hard growing season. It now serves a dual purpose. For those still involved in agriculture, it provides an opportunity to strut their stuff — to show off their animals, crops and skills. For those whose lives now revolve around offices, computers and paperwork, it offers respite in the form of old-time charm and once-a-year diversions.
That means thousands will, weather permitting, again pass through the gates of the Cheshire Fairgrounds this year.
They’ll watch the horse and tractor pulls, the pig races, the demolition derby and the fireworks. They’ll laugh. They’ll cover their ears and hold their noses.
They’ll eat the fried dough, chili dogs, snow cones and deep-fried everything sold by vendors. They’ll throw balls at bottles, shoot deflated basketballs at warped rims and toss rings at Coke bottles, knowing the odds are with the house, but determined to come away with a prize nonetheless.
They’ll ride the Ferris wheel, the Flying Bobs, the Pharaoh’s Fury and whatever the heck Fireball and Viper are. Many will scream. Some will, undoubtedly, regret the chili dogs. Then they’ll race to line up for another go.
Hopefully, they’ll visit the agricultural exhibits, the 4-H and open livestock animals, the prize-winning fruits and veggies, photos and crafts, honey and maple syrup. This remains the true heart of the fair and its most educational aspect.
And maybe they’ll even become part of the event. Women might, for example, sign up to toss a skillet. A warning, though: It must be thrown in the direction determined by fair staff. Or perhaps children will take on the arduous task of cupcake-eating. For those more comfortable in the kitchen than a barn or grandstand, there’s the King Arthur Baking Contest.
This week marks the 83rd edition of the Cheshire Fair. The Sentinel has covered every one, and we can tell you this: It may no longer be the essence of summer life in the Monadnock Region, but it’s still one of the best parties in town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.