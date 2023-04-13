Remember when Ronald Reagan proposed an economic agenda based around making the rich richer? His “trickle-down economics” posited that if the wealthy and corporations had more money — by which he meant were taxed less — they’d naturally put that extra cash into programs that would benefit everyone else. They’d donate more. They’d spend more, and tip more. Why they’d probably use the extra riches to create jobs!
Of course, any thinking person knew the whole pitch was a crock. George H.W. Bush called it “voodoo economics.” Instead, in every case where it’s been implemented, “trickle-down economics” has failed miserably. The wealthy do, indeed, become wealthier. And they keep that money. They put it into revenue-generating investments and rely on that investment income for their daily expenses while banking the rest to become even wealthier. Corporations don’t put those tax savings into job creation. They dole it out to shareholders.
Everyone else does worse. It’s been a main driver in the historic increase in the wealth gap in our nation. It’s failed and failed and failed again. And anyone paying attention knows this.
Unless they’re New Hampshire Republicans, who continue to argue that our state is only as strong as its richest residents.
Thus, having already taken advantage of majorities in the House and Senate a year ago to start phasing out the one state tax that most targets the wealthy, they’ve decided to speed things up this year and just get rid of the Interest & Dividends tax altogether two years earlier than planned.
Some readers may not be familiar with the tax. Others may have heard the term but not know how it works. That’s because it doesn’t apply to most people. Basically, it’s a small (5 percent for the past 50 years, 4 percent this year, thanks to the phase-out) tax on investment income — interest earned and dividends received — that about 13 percent of Granite Staters pay. Many more people may have investments, but the first $2,400 of income, or $4,800 for joint filers, is exempt.
Keep in mind this is income derived solely from investments, effectively, mostly dividends. According to the N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute, to generate enough investment income to have to pay $1,000 in Interest & Dividends taxes, you’d need to have made $20,000 for the year, just from your investments. And to do that, you’d need to have nearly a half a million dollars invested, assuming a 5 percent return. Who has a half a million dollars or more in stocks and bonds? The wealthiest among us.
So don’t buy GOP lawmakers’ claims that doing away with this tax is meant to keep “seniors living on a fixed income” from being unfairly taxed. That’s an utter lie. How do we know? Because if a senior — who might indeed also have some fixed income from a pension, Social Security or such — is earning enough to pay the Interest & Dividends tax, then their income isn’t fixed. They’re making an income from investments.
The Interest & Dividends tax is projected to bring in $135 million this fiscal year. Doing away with it would be a $135 million gift to the state’s wealthiest and a $135 million hole in the budget that will have to come from elsewhere, very likely property tax payers.
So here comes lawmakers’ “trickle-down” tale to the rescue. They say that hole will more than be filled by the millionaires who’ll be flocking to the state once the tax is gone. They’ll come bounding in, throwing money at the economy, creating jobs and paying oodles of taxes! In the meantime, they say, we’re supposedly bleeding rich residents, who are fleeing this draconian tax.
Except, again, reality paints a different picture. First, New Hampshire is already gaining rich residents who are themselves fleeing a much more imposing “millionaire’s tax” that went into effect in Massachusetts. So if those wealthy individuals see New Hampshire as a haven, the Interest and Dividends tax can’t be much of a deterrent.
As for the idea that dropping it will cause the wealthy to flock to the Granite State, The Fiscal Policy Institute calculates that New Hampshire’s “1 percenters,” those with the highest 1 percent of incomes in the state, earn an average of $1.8 million annually. Doing away with the Interest and Dividends tax would save them a whopping $7,500 in taxes — hardly an amount that would cause someone to uproot their life over. And if they did come, they’re not going to be spending the money that generates Interest and Dividends taxes, which is derived from hanging onto your investments long enough to make money from them.
At this point, it seems almost assured the Interest and Dividends tax will be axed. House Democrats had opposed the move, but gave in as part of the compromise budget amendment. That compromise may well have been warranted overall, but transferring $135 million of wealth from ordinary taxpayers to the state’s richest is a move that will likely end up as most “trickle-down” economics do: with average citizens getting soaked.
