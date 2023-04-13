Remember when Ronald Reagan proposed an economic agenda based around making the rich richer? His “trickle-down economics” posited that if the wealthy and corporations had more money — by which he meant were taxed less — they’d naturally put that extra cash into programs that would benefit everyone else. They’d donate more. They’d spend more, and tip more. Why they’d probably use the extra riches to create jobs!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.