In New Hampshire, and we suspect elsewhere as well, the 2022 state primaries produced some surprises and a lot of cynicism.
Among the surprises was how far right Republican voters leaned, particularly in the races for Congress, and how little weight the endorsement of three-term Gov. Chris Sununu — the state’s top Republican — carried.
In the U.S. Senate race, they again chose Donald Bolduc, a former Army general who lost a bid to take away Jeanne Shaheen’s Senate seat two years ago, to try to nab Maggie Hassan’s seat. That was despite Sununu’s hearty endorsement of state Senate president Chuck Morse of Salem.
In the District 1 Congressional race, GOP voters chose first-time candidate Karoline Leavitt easily over another former staffer of ex-President Donald Trump, Matt Mowers, who had lost to incumbent Chris Pappas in 2020. Interestingly, Leavitt ran as a Washington “outsider” despite having been an aide to Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., the House Republican Conference chair. Leavitt also repeatedly claimed the 2020 election was rigged against Mowers — and others, including, of course, Trump — although Mowers himself didn’t make that claim.
Sununu also backed Keene Mayor George Hansel in the race for Ann Kuster’s U.S. House seat in District 2. Hansel seemed a good bet but lost to Robert Burns, a former Hillsborough County treasurer known for his unabashed support of Trump and Trump’s fabrication that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him.
But Burns and Leavitt have, at least, been consistent about their position on that front.
Bolduc, who has spent the past two years backing Trump and the Big Lie, found sudden new insight into the matter two days after winning the primary. Now fighting for a broader spectrum of voters, he told Fox News just the opposite. He said he’s “done a lot of research on this” and was changing his position. “I’ve come to the conclusion, and I want to be definitive on this: The election was not stolen.”
Just a month earlier, during a GOP debate, Bolduc had said: “I signed a letter with 120 other generals and admirals saying that Trump won the election and, damn it, I stand by my letter. I’m not switching horses, baby. This is it.”
So what new information caused him to pull a complete U-turn? No new news has appeared that would bolster Trump’s nonsensical claims. Perhaps it was the realization that a more moderate horse — one not weighted down by the burden of the Jan. 6 insurrection and the continued follies of a former president who, for all Bolduc’s posturing, wouldn’t even endorse him — would stand a better chance of winning in November. It’s a political calculation that all those pro-Trump voters who backed him last week won’t vote for Hassan in any case.
He may be right, but knowing Trump, there’s also a chance the spiteful former president will tell his New Hampshire fans to stay home or write in another candidate. At the very least, Bolduc’s clearly cynical posturing ought to cost him votes from anyone who values honesty and principle.
However, that doesn’t necessarily point to voting for the Democrats in the federal races. As a party, they hardly have the moral high ground when it comes to cynical maneuvering this primary season.
That’s because political action committees working for the Democrats were busy during the primary propping up Bolduc and Burns — at the expense of Morse and Hansel. Mailers and other ads went out to voters touting the more-“fringe” candidates in their primary races. Clearly the hope was to derail the campaigns of the candidates the Democrats felt would have broader appeal, and therefore present more challenging opposition, in the general election.
That’s pretty Machiavellian, and if it turns out to bite them in November, it wouldn’t be at all undeserved.
