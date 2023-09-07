New York City this week began enforcing a law restricting short-term rentals, such as those found on the popular lodging website Airbnb. An estimated 40,000 listings in the city will need to comply with new rules, which require, among other things, that hosts live on site and that reservations be capped at two guests.
New York’s new law bans short-term rentals of entire units and requires hosts on Airbnb, Vrbo and other short-term rental platforms to register with the city or face hefty fines.
The 2022 law was enacted, in part, to address the city’s shortage of affordable apartments.
While Airbnb rentals in New Hampshire have generated millions in occupancy tax dollars, they have also contributed to the state’s shortage of affordable housing.
Airbnb claims to offer more than 1,000 rentals in the Keene area, from glamping tents to historic homes. While some offerings are simply rooms in homes, reflecting Airbnb’s startup model, others are entire homes or apartments.
The popularity of short-term rentals has exploded in the last decade, and many believe their proliferation has had an adverse effect on the availability of affordable housing by reducing the number of units available to long-term renters and by driving up the cost of rent in the process. This is especially true in large cities and vacation areas.
The most contentious issues surrounding short-term rentals lie with non-owner-occupied rentals, particularly with out-of-state investors who buy homes and turn them into income properties, according to the N.H. Bar Association — “Holiday Inns without signs,” as attorney Cordell Johnston, an expert in regulating short-term rentals, has referred to them.
In an attempt to find new ways to increase housing in the state, some New Hampshire lawmakers are seeking to expand accessory dwelling units. Also known as ADUs, these are independent residential units attached to or within an existing home. Legislation now under consideration would redefine ADUs, allowing them to be separate from the main dwelling.
This could result in unintended consequences.
Currently, owners of single-family homes are allowed to build one ADU by right, though municipalities can impose restrictions. According to a N.H. Bulletin report last week, the House Special Committee on Housing is considering a bill that would require municipalities to allow owners of single-family homes to build two ADUs on properties of a half-acre or more.
Some lawmakers see ADUs as a non-intrusive and decentralized way to increase housing stock. Besides being rented to a long-term tenant, an ADU could, for example, house an aging parent or an adult child, freeing up apartments for others.
But expanding ADUs could instead further serve to increase the number of short-term rentals, as property owners seek to make extra income without the potential hassles of long-term leasing. In some vacation areas of the state, short-term rentals probably generate more money than long-term rentals while also giving owners the flexibility to use the property themselves.
As Rep. Joe Alexander, a Goffstown Republican who serves as chair of the Special Committee on Housing, has pointed out, there is little data demonstrating how effective the state’s ADU law has been in increasing housing stock. The matter requires further exploration.
A scan of Airbnb listings for the Keene area reveals that hundreds of dwelling units that could be used as long-term rentals are now being rented in the short term. One-bedroom apartments on the site can rent for just under $100 per night while entire houses can go for $200 or more per night.
According to Rent.com, the average rent in Keene is $950 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,165 for a two-bedroom unit. Just 10 nights of an Airbnb rental can generate the equivalent of one month’s rent.
A 2021 Carnegie Mellon University study regarding Airbnb’s effect on affordable housing suggests policymakers need to strike a balance between local renters’ affordable housing concerns and local hosts’ income needs.
Lack of housing has become a major concern in New Hampshire. A recent University of New Hampshire poll found that most respondents believe housing is the most important issue facing the state.
Lawmakers are right to consider options for increasing the state’s housing stock, but in doing so they should also consider the so-called “Airbnb effect,” which has affected housing stock, prices and communities around the world, and whether allowing more ADUs would merely exacerbate the problem.
