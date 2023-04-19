Two temptations that prove irresistible in Concord are to over-legislate in classroom matters and for one branch of government to point fingers at another when things go awry.
As the latest example of the former, the Senate last week approved a House bill to mandate that cursive handwriting and the multiplication tables be taught in the state’s public and charter schools by the end of the 5th grade. If signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu, House Bill 170 would supplant the current statute, which says school boards are “encouraged” to provide such instruction.
The measure is ill-advised. That’s not because there’s no value to teaching longhand or multiplication tables. Indeed, several studies have shown learning cursive writing can aid child brain development and foster creativity, among other benefits. There’s less consensus about the value of teaching multiplication tables, and even HB 170 co-sponsor Rep. Rick Ladd of Haverhill conceded at a Senate Education Committee hearing he found educators to be divided about the necessity of teaching the tables, N.H. Bulletin reported.
But the value of teaching cursive writing and the multiplication tables is not the issue. Rather, it should be left to local school boards and educators to determine whether and how best to incorporate such instruction in their schools. HB 170 is yet another instance of the legislative camel sticking its unwelcome nose under the classroom tent. It’s a temptation succumbed to by both Democratic- and Republican-led legislatures in recent years and is particularly galling now as the current Legislature works diligently to siphon already-inadequate state education funding to non-public schools not subject to the standard-setting. The governor should veto HB 170, in cursive.
Also recently, the governor gave in to the temptation shared by so many politicians to cast blame elsewhere when they bear it themselves. Last week, the Executive Council approved an additional $12 million of federal LIHEAP funding — the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. During a time of an extraordinary spike in energy prices, the demand on the regional community action agencies the state contracts with to implement the program has sharply increased, and the additional funding — which includes $4.6 million for Southwestern Community Services in this region — will help meet the demand.
Providing the additional LIHEAP funding is a credit to the governor and his administration and the council. But it was discouraging that Sununu sought to shift blame to the Legislature when the council discussion turned to the failed rollout of the state emergency fuel assistance and supplemental electric benefit programs enacted last September.
Those were intended to provide emergency energy assistance to residents in the household income band — earning between 60 and 75 percent of the state median income — just above the maximum to qualify for LIHEAP assistance. At last week’s Executive Council meeting, Department of Energy Commissioner Jared Chicoine acknowledged less than 2 percent of the $35 million appropriated for the programs has been distributed and the balance will lapse back to the general fund in June.
When Chicoine was asked about what Concord Councilor Cinde Warmington, who represents much of this region, called “the completely failed program,” Sununu jumped in. He said the bill enacting the programs was a “terrible idea” of the Legislature and criticized it for not adopting his initial $60 million proposal to give a $100 credit to all the state’s utility customers on their electric bills, regardless of need, which would have been a modest but unnecessary windfall to wealthier residents owning more than one home and out-of-staters with vacation homes.
Yet Sununu himself signed the revised assistance bill the Legislature passed last September. And here’s what he said at the time in his signing statement: “While this final legislation looks a little different from what we originally proposed, this is a big win,” and he went on to congratulate the Legislature’s leadership “for getting this across the finish line.”
The state’s chief executive is charged with executing the state’s law. In this case, Sununu signed the bill without expressing any doubts about his administration’s ability to rollout the programs and fully distribute the emergency assistance or, indeed, without indicating he thought the legislation a “terrible idea.” The reasons his administration’s giving for the programs’ failure — insufficient lead time, antiquated application processing systems, confusion among eligible residents — may be valid, but fell to his administration to resolve. If those officials had doubts, they should have made them clear before the legislation passed or Sununu should have vetoed it. And louder alarms should have been sounded sooner once it became apparent the uptake of the appropriated funding was seriously lagging.
Yes, the legislation, while well-intentioned, may have in hindsight turned out to be ill-conceived. But Sununu rightfully shares that blame with the Legislature. Instead, he’s throwing stones.
