It would be folly to dismiss concerns about the chilling effect of New Hampshire’s controversial “divisive concepts” law simply because the executive director of the state Commission for Human Rights recently disclosed no educator has yet lost teaching credentials for violating the law and that only one complaint under it has met the basic legal standard for moving forward.
In one sense, it’s a relief that this insidious law — which its backers have cynically draped under the mantle of being aimed at preventing discrimination — has not yet led to any teachers losing their job. But that hardly tells the full story, as recently underscored by a preliminary ruling in a federal court case challenging its constitutionality.
The ban — which is rooted in an effort to stop any teaching relating to systemic racism or implicit bias — was signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu in mid-2021. The words “divisive concepts” do not appear in the law’s text, but the measure takes dead aim at how this nation’s history of racism and racial discrimination is taught. And even without those words, the law has proved divisive indeed, pitting those in a growing campaign to limit and whitewash what students may learn in public schools against those committed to preserving teachers’ academic freedom to broaden and challenge students’ understanding of our complicated heritage.
The stakes for teachers under the law are high — a violation can lead to loss of job and livelihood — so relying on only the number who have been stripped of credentials or are under active investigation to assess the measure’s impact is inadequate. Thus far, the human rights commission says it can’t say how many claims against teachers have been filed that have not led to formal investigation.
Claims are indeed being filed. Moreover, it’s the uncertainty of what might cause one to be filed that’s inhibiting. Superintendent Robert Malay confirmed to The Sentinel last month that allegations were made against two teachers in the School Administrative Unit 29 he heads, including one at Keene High School. After examination, he said, there was a determination of no violation, but he was clear in describing the law’s impact on teachers and teaching generally. The law, he said, has “caused pause for what might have been free-flowing, open discussion that led to critical thinking for our students.”
That uncertainty is at the root of a case brought last year by two educators and the National Education Association-New Hampshire to challenge the law’s provisions. And in mid-January, their case cleared an important hurdle when U.S. District Court Judge Paul Barbadoro ruled their case should proceed, saying the law “[does] not give teachers fair notice of what they can and cannot teach,” especially troublesome given “the severe consequences that teachers face if they are found to have taught or advocated a banned concept.”
The ruling, strictly speaking, means only that the case can go forward. But Barbadoro’s ruling highlights the chilling effect the law’s provisions can have on teachers. The case will now grind on during a discovery and trial phase, and an eventual resolution will no doubt be slowed further by appeals.
Far better that the Legislature spares us a prolonged court battle by repealing the law. Indeed, there is a bill in Concord to do just that, and House Bill 61 had a hearing before the House Education Committee on Jan. 12. Afterward, Majority Leader Jason Osborne and Deputy Majority Leader Jim Kofalt released a statement opposing repeal that engaged in galling and appalling misdirection. Invoking Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, they claimed the divisive concepts law’s only aim is to prevent racial discrimination King sought to end. In fact, one could easily argue it seeks exactly the opposite.
Far from justifying the law, the House leaders’ statement instead shows they could use a good lesson in the role race, racism and intolerance have played in this nation’s history. Sadly, under the divisive concepts law, a public-school teacher would be justified in fearing to provide that lesson. HB 61’s repeal of the law should be enacted now.
