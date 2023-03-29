It’s been said that the two biggest motivators in politics are anger and fear. Of course, the calculation for those who traffic in such cold-blooded tactics often comes down to whether the anger of a larger group will net more votes than the fear of a smaller group. Right now, that callous political arithmetic is pushing a culture war in New Hampshire and the country at large, with conservative politicians wagering they can draw more votes by whipping up anger among voters than they’ll lose by targeting vulnerable minority groups, including LGBTQ teens and adolescents — especially transgender youths.

