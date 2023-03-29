It’s been said that the two biggest motivators in politics are anger and fear. Of course, the calculation for those who traffic in such cold-blooded tactics often comes down to whether the anger of a larger group will net more votes than the fear of a smaller group. Right now, that callous political arithmetic is pushing a culture war in New Hampshire and the country at large, with conservative politicians wagering they can draw more votes by whipping up anger among voters than they’ll lose by targeting vulnerable minority groups, including LGBTQ teens and adolescents — especially transgender youths.
Such is the dynamic at play in both the N.H. Legislature and in Congress, where GOP lawmakers are seeking to gain the support of parents by pushing the idea that public schools and teachers are trying to corrupt their kids, both by exposing them to such “divisive” ideas as “slavery is bad” and by supporting those students who question their gender or sexuality.
Their solution is to assert that parents’ rights have been usurped and must now be returned via legislation that purports to hold schools and teachers “accountable” while also attempting to out students who may be looking to transition from one gender to another or who simply prefer to be called by something other than their legal name.
Thus, the legislation being put forth includes a litany of basic rights that everyone would agree on — and which already exist under state and federal law unchallenged by schools or teachers — plus a few new ideas unworthy of the term “rights.”
Thus, among the “rights” included in New Hampshire’s Senate Bill 272 is “The right to inquire of the school or school personnel and to be truthfully and completely informed if their child is being identified by any name other than the name under which the child was enrolled in the school or any nickname that a reasonable person would understand to be commonly derived from such name, including under circumstances which a reasonable person would understand to be for the purpose of facilitating a change of gender or gender transition.”
The backbone of the idea here, that if a child is questioning their sexual identity then schools are obligated to let parents know, is flat-out wrong. There may well be cases where that would be the right thing to do. But there could also easily be instances where sexual identity is an ongoing or potential point of contention between the student and their parents. In such cases, it is most certainly not the school’s place to get involved.
Like the state’s “divisive concepts” law before it, SB 272 seeks mainly to put schools and teachers on uncertain footing, overly cautious of taking any action that could be contested by an angry parent or others.
But worse, this bill also attempts to target trans students, singling them out and making clear their choices are inappropriate, to be reported. And that’s just wrong. Its sponsors — which in this case include every single GOP state senator — should be flat-out ashamed of themselves.
SB 272 passed the Senate by a 14-10 completely partisan vote, and now goes before the House, which last week tabled a similar bill of its own, House Bill 10. Interestingly, the day The Sentinel’s Statehouse reporter Rick Green wrote about that House vote, a national Washington Post-Kaiser Family Foundation poll was released. It found that despite all the hardship they’ve endured — including at school and from parents — transitioned adults are happier and more at peace with themselves than they were before making that change.
Simply put, they are more at ease with themselves being who they are than who others expect, or demand, that they be. And that makes perfect sense. It ought to be accepted, unassailable, that if someone’s comfort with their personhood lies in making choices that don’t harm anyone, they have the right to be left to those choices.
In fact, in both New Hampshire and U.S. law, antidiscrimination statutes affirm that right. Yet lawmakers here and in Washington — where the GOP-controlled U.S. House recently passed similar legislation — would undo that right for students, and make schools the platform fromwhich they stage those attacks.
Given the importance placed on mental health issues today, especially among youths, we might hope for better. But then, the politics of fear and anger give no quarter to logic and empathy. SB 272 deserves the same treatment from the N.H. House that HB 10 received.
